Week 13 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

WEEK 13 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Ohio +3

Jets +3

Jaguars -1

Raiders -1

(BB) Titans +4.5

Record (points): 28-30-2 (29)

Best Bets: 4-8 (4)

CHUCK EDEL

Kansas State +2

Kansas State-TCU Under 61.5

Toledo -3

Coastal Carolina +8.5

(BB) Fresno State-Boise State Over 54.5

Record (points): 36-24 (36)

Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Fresno State +3

LSU +17.5

Vikings -3

Lions +1

(BB) TCU -2

Record (points): 27-33 (27)

Best Bets: 6-6 (6)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Fresno State +3

Jets +3

Jaguars -1

49ers -4

(BB) Georgia -17.5

Record (points): 35-25 (35)

Best Bets: 9-3 (9)

X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5)

Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Kansas State +2

LSU-Georgia Over 51.5

Purdue-Michigan Over 52

Rams +7

(BB) Browns -7

Record (points): 32-28 (32)

Best Bets: 6-6 (6)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Toledo -3

LSU +17.5

Purdue +17

Packers-Bears Over 44.5

(BB) Browns-Texans Under 47

Record (points): 36-22-2 (37)

Best Bets: 6-4-2 (7)

MARC LAWRENCE

LSU +17.5

Purdue +17

Titans +4.5

Giants +2

(BB) Kansas State +2

Record (points): 31-27-2 (32)

Best Bets: 7-5 (7)

RANDY MCKAY

Kansas State-TCU Under 62

Purdue +17

Montana State -5

Jets-Vikings Over 44.5

(BB) Richmond +17

Record (points): 32-26-2 (33)

Best Bets: 7-5 (7)

X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5)

Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

X-ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated)

Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5)

Best Bets: 3-7-1 (3.5)

DAN SALEY

Ohio +3

Fresno State +3

Purdue +17

Titans +4.5

(BB) Central Florida +4

Record (points): 30-28-2 (31)

Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

JAMES SALINAS

LSU +17.5

North Carolina +7.5

Jets +3

Dolphins +4

(BB) Lions +1

Record (points): 34-23-3 (35.5)

Best Bets: 6-6 (6)

PAUL STONE

Fresno State +3

LSU +17.5

North Carolina +7.5

Purdue +17

(BB) TCU -2

Record (points): 33-26-1 (33.5)

Best Bets: 5-7 (5)

JEFF WHITELAW

LSU-Georgia Over 51.5

Bears +3.5

Packers-Bears Over 44.5

Colts +10.5

(BB) 49ers -4

Record (points): 34-23-3 (35.5)

Best Bets: 7-3-2 (8)

X-CRIS ZENIUK (fourth eliminated)

Record (points): 26-32-2 (27)

Best Bets: 4-8 (4)

MIKE PALM

Kansas State-TCU Over 61.5

Purdue +17

Lions -1

Saints +3.5

(BB) Jets +3

Record (points): 33-25-2 (34)

Best Bets: 8-4 (8)

MATT YOUMANS

LSU +17.5

North Carolina +7.5

Steelers pick

Titans +4.5

(BB) Purdue +17

Record (points): 31-28-1 (31.5)

Best Bets: 7-5 (7)