Week 13 Football Release – Big Ten Conference

• Entering Week 13, two teams in the East Division and three teams in the West Division remain in contention for berths into the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover. Remaining scenarios for all five teams can be found below:

East Division

Michigan

• Clinches the East Division title Outright AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a win over Ohio State

Ohio State

• Clinches the East Division title Outright AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a win over Michigan

West Division

Illinois

• Clinches a share of the West Division title AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a win, AND losses by Iowa AND Purdue

Iowa

• Clinches at least a share of the West Division title AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a win

• Clinches a share of the West Division title AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a loss, AND losses by Illinois AND Purdue

Purdue

• Clinches a share of the West Division title AND earns a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game with a win, AND a loss by Iowa

• Minnesota and Wisconsin have officially been eliminated from contention for a berth into the Big Ten Football Championship Game, but can still clinch a share of the West Division title.

• The 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played at 8 pm ET on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium and will be televised nationally on FOX. The Winner will earn the Amos Alonzo Stagg Championship Trophy and a chance to play in one of the six bowls that comprise the College Football Playoff, including the Rose Bowl Game.

• Two of the nation’s four remaining undefeated FBS teams call the Big Ten home, as Michigan and Ohio State are both 11-0. This weekend marks the 118th meeting between the Wolverines and Buckeyes and the first time since 2006 that the pair have met in The Game with matching 11-0 records.

• Three Big Ten teams appear in the AP Poll this week, highlighted by two of the top three teams. Ohio State leads the conference at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State, while Illinois, Iowa and Purdue are each receiving votes. The College Football Playoff will release its latest top 25 rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Big Ten boasted three teams included in the CFP’s third rankings of the season, which were released on Nov. 15.

• Michigan and Ohio State are the only two FBS teams in the country with top-10 rankings in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Wolverines rank second defensively (11.7 points per game) and ninth offensively (39.4 points per game), while the Buckeyes rank second offensively (46.5 points per game) and 10th defensively (16.9 points per game).

• Four additional Big Ten teams rank in the top 25 in terms of scoring defense: Illinois (3rd, 13.1 points per game), Minnesota (3rd, 13.1 points per game), Iowa (5th, 13.5 points per game) and Penn State ( 14th, 18.2 points per game).

• Illini running back Chase Brown leads the Nation with 1,582 rushing yards this season, with 903 of those yards coming after contact. He also leads the Nation in all-purpose yards (1,779) without having return duties. Against a defensive unit leading the Nation in rushing defense (72.7 yards per game), Brown ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns at No. 3 Michigan. He was just the third running back to Rush for over 140 yards at Michigan Stadium during Jim Harbaugh’s tenure (2015-), joining Ohio State stars JK Dobbins (2019) and Ezekiel Elliott (2015).

• Nine Big Ten schools – Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin – have clinched Bowl berths by reaching six victories on the season. The Big Ten will continue to feature the largest Bowl lineup in conference history, and the full list of Big Ten postseason destinations can be found on page five.

• Iowa’s Jack Campbell was named a finalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy on Oct. 26. Now in its 33rd year, the Campbell Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete. The full list of Big Ten postseason Awards candidates can be found on page three.

• This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Los Angeles region will host the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium. The College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six Bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game.

Saturday, November 26, 2022 Football Away Mold Time Location Links Illinois Northwestern TBA Evanston, Ill. TV: TBD Stats Radio: WGN Radio AM-720 Purdue Indiana 3:30 A.M Bloomington, Ind. (Conf.) TV: BTN Stats Radio: IU Radio Network Rutgers Maryland 12:00 PM College Park, MD (Conf.) TV: Big Ten Network Stats Radio: WFAN 101.9-FM/660-AM, FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5-FM/1450-AM, SiriusXM 158 or 203, Audacy app, Scarlet Knights app Video Michigan Ohio State 12:00 PM Columbus, Ohio (Conf.) TV: Fox Stats Minnesota Badger State 3:30 PM Madison, WI (Conf.) TV: ESPN Stats Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM Video Michigan State Penn State 4:00 P.M University Park, Pa. (Conf.) TV: FS1 Stats Radio: Penn State Sports Network Video

