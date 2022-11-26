Week 12 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

WEEK 12 SELECTIONS

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

Indiana +10.5 Michigan-Ohio State Under 56 Washington State +1.5 Packers-Eagles Under 46.5 (BB) Steelers-Colts Under 39.5 Record (points): 28-25-2 (29) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

CHUCK EDEL

Wake Forest-Duke Over 67 Louisville-Kentucky Under 43 Michigan State-Penn State Over 52.5 Old Dominion-South Alabama Under 48 (BB) Hawaii-San Jose State Over 58 Record (points): 34-21 (34) Best Bets: 5 -6 (5)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Pittsburgh -7 Iowa State +10 LSU -9.5 Ravens -3.5 (BB) Commanders -4 Record (points): 25-30 (25) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Kansas +11.5 Georgia State +6 Washington State +1.5 Ohio State -8.5 (BB) Texas A&M +9.5 Record (points): 33-22 (33) Best Bets: 8-3 (8)

X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5) Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Syracuse -10 Appalachian State-Georgia Southern Over 62 Hawaii-San Jose State Over 58 Middle Tennessee-FIU Under 55.5 (BB) Browns +3.5 Record (points): 30-25 (30) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Indiana +10.5 Syracuse-Boston College Over 47 USC -4.5 LSU -9.5 (BB) Tulsa-Houston Over 67 Record (points): 34-20-1 (34.5) Best Bets: 6-4-1 (6.5)

MARC LAWRENCE

Oregon State +3 Georgia Tech +35.5 Iowa State +10 Cardinals +3 (BB) Titans +2.5 Record (points): 28-25-2 (29) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

RANDY MCKAY

Indiana +10.5 Notre Dame +4.5 Raiders +3.5 Chargers-Cardinals Over 48 (BB) Colts -2.5 Record (points): 30-23-2 (31) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5) Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

X-ERIN RYNNING (third eliminated)

Record (points): 24-30-1 (24.5) Best Bets: 3-7-1 (3.5)

DAN SALEY

Kansas State -11.5 Duke +3.5 Michigan +8.5 Texas Tech +2 (BB) Coastal Carolina +14 Record (points): 26-27-2 (27) Best Bets: 5-6 (5)

JAMES SALINAS

USC -4.5 Titans +2.5 Packers +6.5 Steelers +2.5 (BB) Saints +9 Record (points): 32-20-3 (33.5) Best Bets: 6-5 (6)

PAUL STONE

Louisville-Kentucky Under 43 North Texas -14 Washington -1.5 Vanderbilt +14 (BB) Kansas State -11.5 Record (points): 30-24-1 (30.5) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

JEFF WHITELAW

Oregon-Oregon State Over 58 Tennessee-Vanderbilt Under 63.5 Browns +3.5 Commanders -4 (BB) Bengals -2.5 Record (points): 29-23-3 (30.5) Best Bets: 6-3-2 (7)

CRIS ZENIUK

Falcons +4 Texans +14 Eagles -6.5 Packers-Eagles Under 46.5 (BB) Seahawks -3.5 Record (points): 25-28-2 (26) Best Bets: 4-7 (4)

MIKE PALM

South Carolina +14 LSU -9.5 Falcons-Commanders Over 40.5 Bengals -2.5 (BB) USC -4.5 Record (points): 30-23-2 (31) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)

MATT YOUMANS

Indiana +10.5 Michigan +8.5 Packers +6.5 Colts -2.5 (BB) Wisconsin -3 Record (points): 30-24-1 (30.5) Best Bets: 7-4 (7)