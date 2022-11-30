Week 12 Moments from former Penn State players

We are through another week of the NFL season, and we are now starting to get a bit more serious about what the playoff picture could look like.

Sure, there is plenty of time for those Bubble teams to make a push. But looking at other teams like the Rams and Packers, it is starting to look more and more likely that they might not make the playoffs.

We did see some standout Nittany Lions from this week.

Despite his team struggling, Adrian Amos continues to be one of the most productive players on the Packers defense.

The Bucs lost to the Browns, but Chris Godwin had himself an impressive performance and helped Tampa Bay stay in the game, despite losing in overtime.

There were not too many standout former Penn State players, but there are still some that are worth highlighting.

Here are the top moments from former Nittany Lions from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Miles Sanders – 21 carries, 143 yards and two touchdowns

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Rudy Ford (20) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles ran all over the Packers on Sunday, and it wasn’t just [autotag]Miles Sanders[/autotag] they couldn’t stop. Sanders had two touchdowns on Sunday and ran for 143 yards. The Packers continue to struggle while the Eagles continue to stay hot.

Adrian Amos – 9 total tackles

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the football against Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Now, Let’s head to the Packers. Adrian Amos is coming up on a contract year and with the way he’s playing, it will be tough for Green Bay to let him walk, especially with the struggles of Darnell Savage, who is also coming up on a contract year. Amos was once again near the top of production for the Packers defense on Sunday against the Eagles, despite their loss.

Micah Parsons – 3 total tackles, 2 sacks

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas took down the Giants on Thanksgiving 28-20. [autotag]Micah Parsons[/autotag] was a big part of their defensive success, pressuring Daniel Jones and recording two sacks throughout the game.

Saquon Barkley – 11 carries for 39 yards and 1 touchdown

Nov 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by the Dallas Cowboys defense during the second half of the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the loss, [autotag]Saquon Barkley[/autotag] still helped the Giants put points on the board. Sure, they didn’t have the most jaw-dropping stats, but the Giants’ offense struggled for part of that game. Barkley is set to break 1,000 rushing yards for the third time in his NFL career.

Chris Godwin – 12 catches for 110 yards and 1 touchdown

Cleveland Browns cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (31) brings down Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) during the second half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns27jl 25

[autotag]Chris Godwin[/autotag] has been Shaky for much of the season, but to be fair, so have the rest of the Buccaneers’ offense. Despite the loss to the Browns, Godwin still had an impressive game, posting his first 100-yard game of the season and his second touchdown catch of the season, his first coming the previous week against the Seahawks.

