Week 11 NFL and college football selections for Circa Friday Football Invitational – VSiN Exclusive News – News

On Friday nights in the fall for more than a decade, football bettors would crowd a small, Smoky sportsbook on the Strip to see two handicappers go head to head in a $10,000 winner-take-all contest. The contestants’ names were lit up outside on the marquee, adding an element of prestige to being a part of the Stardust Invitational.

The contest concluded after the 2005 season — the Stardust closed on Nov. 1, 2006 and its two hotel towers were imploded in March 2007 — and it has been missed.

So it’s time to bring back memories of an old friend. In a tip of the cap to the Stardust Invitational, Circa owner Derek Stevens is putting up his money and putting his support behind a new VSIN-produced event, the Circa Friday Football Invitational.

The theme is the same, but the contest format is slightly different and improved. While there are still 16 handicappers in a bracket, all contestants are involved each week in a season-long competition, as opposed to the Stardust format that pitted only two handicappers a week in a head-to-head elimination duel. Stevens has boosted the prize money to $25,000.

The 16-handicapper field is officially set. Here are the contest details:

Sixteen handicappers compete — with no entry fee required — in a season-long contest with $25,000 in prizes awarded.

When: Friday, September 9 through Friday, January, 6, 2023 (18 weeks)

Where: VSIN studio at the Circa sportsbook

Contest plays: Five plays, college and NFL sides and totals (no props, team totals, first-half plays etc.) with one designated as the Best Bet (BB).

STANDINGS

WEEK 11 SELECTIONS

(Updated through Week 10, Nov. 14)

BOBBY “BUCKETS” BRUBECK

UAB +15

Bears +3

Cowboys -1.5

Browns-Bills Over 49.5

(BB) UCLA +2.5

Record (points): 26-23-1 (26.5)

Best Bets: 4-6 (4)

CHUCK EDEL

Georgia-Kentucky Under 48

Western Kentucky-Auburn Under 52

Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5

Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65

(BB) NC State-Louisville Under 45

Record (points): 31-19 (31)

Best Bets: 4-6 (4)

BRIAN EDWARDS

Duke +7

LSU -15

Boston College +21

UL Monroe-Troy Under 48

(BB) Giants -3

Record (points): 23-27 (23)

Best Bets: 5-5 (5)

CHRIS “THE BEAR” FALLICA

Texas-San Antonio – 13.5

UCLA +2.5

Vanderbilt +14

Marshall -4.5

(BB) Baylor +2.5

Record (points): 29-21 (29)

Best Bets: 7-3 (7)

X-STEVE FEZZIK (second eliminated)

Record (points): 21-28-1 (21.5)

Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

JOEY “TUNES” FORTUNA

Cincinnati-Temple Under 51

Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65

Colts +7

Lions +3

(BB) Raiders +3

Record (points): 25-25 (25)

Best Bets: 4-6 (4)

DOUG KEZIRIAN

Michigan State -10.5

Western Kentucky +5.5

Houston +6

Arkansas +2.5

(BB) UNLV -11.5

Record (points): 32-17-1 (32.5)

Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

MARC LAWRENCE

Illinois +17.5

UCLA +2.5

Arkansas +2.5

Vikings +1.5

(BB) Baylor +2.5

Record (points): 25-23-2 (26)

Best Bets: 6-4 (6)

RANDY MCKAY

Fresno State-Nevada Over 54

Hawaii +11.5

Colts +7

Eagles-Colts Under 46

(BB) Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5

Record (points): 26-22-2 (27)

Best Bets: 7-3 (7)

X-MIKE NORTH (first eliminated)

Record (points): 16-26-3 (17.5)

Best Bets: 3-6 (3)

A DIFFERENT RUNNING

Mississippi-Arkansas Over 65

Oklahoma State-Oklahoma Over 66.5

Colts +7

Bengals-Steelers Under 40.5

(BB) Cowboys-Vikings Over 47.5

Record (points): 22-27-1 (22.5)

Best Bets: 3-6-1 (3.5)

DAN SALEY

Penn State -18.5

Iowa +2.5

UCLA +2.5

Arkansas +2.5

(BB) Utah State -1

Record (points): 22-26-2 (23)

Best Bets: 4-6 (4)

JAMES SALINAS

UCLA +2.5

Raiders +3

Steelers +4

Browns +7.5

(BB) Eagles-Colts Under 46

Record (points): 30-17-3 (31.5)

Best Bets: 5-5 (5)

PAUL STONE

Texas Tech-Iowa State Under 47.5

Arkansas +2.5

Oklahoma State +7.5

Hawaii +11.5

(BB) Connecticut +10

Record (points): 27-22-1 (27.5)

Best Bets: 4-6 (4)

JEFF WHITELAW

TCU-Baylor Over 57.5

Colts +7

Commanders -3

Steelers +4

(BB) Falcons -3

Record (points): 27-21-2 (28)

Best Bets: 6-3-1 (6.5)

CRIS ZENIUK

Jets +3.5

Lions +3

Bears +3

Raiders +3

(BB) Bills -7.5

Record (points): 22-27-1 (22.5)

Best Bets: 3-7 (3)

———————

MIKE PALM

Illinois +17.5

USC -2.5

Commanders -3

Giants -3

(BB) Jets-Patriots Under 37.5

Record (points): 26-22-2 (27)

Best Bets: 6-4 (6)

MATT YOUMANS

Northwestern +18

Kansas +9

UCLA +2.5

Hawaii +11.5

(BB) Jets +3.5

Record (points): 28-21-1 (28.5)

Best Bets: 7-3 (7)