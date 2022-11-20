Week 11 Fantasy Football Blog

We’re into Week 11 and there are eight 1:00 pm games and three at 4:00 pm ET. Can’t watch the games today? We have you covered with live updates from all of the games.

INACTIVES

Gus Edwards

JD McKissic

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jerry Jewdy

KJ Hamler

Corey Davis

Josh Reynolds

1:00 pm ET

Bears @ Falcons

Browns @ Bills

Eagles @ Colts

Jets @ Patriots

Rams @ Saints

Lions @ Giants

Panthers @ Ravens

Commanders @ Texans

2:20 – Woo hoo! Allen Robinson finally got into the end zone to give the Rams a 14-10 lead over the Saints. Robinson’s touchdown was on a six-yard pass from Stafford.

Nick Folk missed the field goal attempt for the Patriots.

2:17 – The Panthers-Ravens game is still scoreless with five seconds remaining in the half. The Ravens trot out Justin Tucker for the 32-yard field goal.

2:15 – Wow! Patterson just scored a … wait for it … 103-yard touchdown on a kick return! Holy moly!

2:05 – The Bills added another three points with a 36-yard Tyler Bass field goal. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 45-yard field goal and Joey Slye also kicked a successful field goal for 25 yards to put three more on the board for the Commanders.

2:03 – The Bears just forced a Cordarrell Patterson turnover and they have possession on the 25-yard line.

2:00 – The Lions score their first touchdown of the game with a short rush up the middle by none other than Jamaal Williams. The Lions take the lead 10-6 against the Giants.

1:52 – The Patriots are going for a field goal against the Jets and Nick Folk’s kick is good. That is the first score of the game.

1:45 – Andy Dalton found his new favorite target Juwan Johnson in the end zone for the Saints on an eight-yard pass. They take the lead 10-7 over the Rams.

1:43 – The Ravens are going for it on fourth down with Mark Andrews under center. The act didn’t fool the defense and they were forced to punt.

1:37 – Oh man! Two beautiful passes from Brissett were both dropped in the end zone. They had to settle for a field goal, which was good. Cleveland is ahead of the Bills 10-3.

Story continues

1:30 – Daniel Jones rushed in a three-yard score for the Giants but the extra point was no good. They lead the Lions 6-3.

1:26 – The Eagles are driving down the field with the help of a 29-pass completion from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown.

What? Tutu Atwell just scored a 62-yard touchdown for the Rams. You know, because we all started him in fantasy. Ugh. At least that’s points for Matthew Stafford.

1:25 – Yikes! Mariota just avoided getting picked off by the Bears trying to force a pass to Kyle Pitts.

1:16 – Justin Fields has started to carve up the Falcons with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney to tie up the Falcons at 7-7.

The Saints and Lions put points on the board with field goals.

1:15 – Velus Jones just broke off a 55-yard kick return for the Bears to start their opening drive of the game.

1:07 – Wow! What a touchdown from Jacoby Brissett to Amari Cooper for a Browns’ touchdown. The Colts also get on the board with a one-yard rush from Taylor. Not to be left out, both the Commanders and the Falcons scored. Marcus Mariota found Drake London for a two-yard touchdown reception while Davis Mill threw a pick-six. That’s how you start the day, gentlemen.

1:05 – It’s Jonathan Taylor with a big play for the Colts against the Eagles. They rushed up the middle for 28 yards to get Indianapolis to the 10-yard line.

We almost had a great play by Taylor Heinicke against the Texans, but the play was broken up.