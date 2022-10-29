Week 11 Arizona high school football schedule, scores
The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 11 high school football schedule and scores. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted.
6A Conference
Thursday
Gilbert Highland, 25, Phoenix Pinnacle, 0
Friday
Phoenix Brophy Prep, 33, Phoenix Desert Vista, 26
Phoenix Centennial, 30, Glendale Mountain Ridge, 17
Basha, 14, Chandler, 7
Surprise Valley Vista, 34, Yuma Cibola, 8
Laveen Cesar Chavez at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL
Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 27, Mesa Desert Ridge, 26
Chandler Hamilton, 41, of Queen Creek Castle, 14
Liberty, 53, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, 0
Mesa, 65, Phoenix North, 21
Anthem Boulder Creek, 14, Perry, 7
Queen Creek, 37, Mesa Mountain View, 7
Scottsdale Saguaro, 59, Scottsdale Chaparral, 17
Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 42, Tolleson, 0
Phoenix Thunderbird, 30, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 7
Mesa Dobson, 37, of 14th Avondale Westview
Surprise Shadow Ridge, 63, Mesa Westwood, 56
Gilbert Williams Field, 28, Red Mountain
5A Conference
Thursday
Glendale Cactus, 27, Goodyear Millennium, 20
American Leadership Queen Creek, 42, Gilbert Higley, 35
Casa Grande, 36, Mesquite, 13
Friday
PHOENIX BARRY GOLDWATER at Avondale Agua Fria
PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN at Laveen Betty Fairfax
Phoenix Camelback, 42, Tempe McClintock, 16
Waddell Canyon View, 39, Glendale Ironwood, 7
Phoenix North Canyon at GLENDALE COPPER CANYON
Vail Cienega, 36, Tucson Desert View, 26
Marana, 55, Tucson Flowing Wells, 9
Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 40, Gilbert, 21
Phoenix Horizon, 37, Gilbert Campo Verde, 19
Central, 34, Maricopa, 25
Marana Mountain View, 42, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge, 0
Paradise Valley, 42, Avondale West Point, 41
Raymond S. Kellis, 54, of 14 Avondale La Joya
Nogales, 31, Tucson Rincon University, 13
SCOTTSDALE NOTRE DAME at Mesa Skyline
Sunnyslope, 48, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 30
Buckeye Verrado, 6, Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 0
SIERRA VISTA BUENA at Tucson
Willow Canyon, 32, Glendale Apollo, 27
Saturday
Tucson Cholla at TUCSON SUNNYSIDE, 10 am
4A Conference
Thursday
Phoenix Arcadia, 20, Chandler Arizona College Prep, 7
Buckeye Union, 31, Glendale, 7
Phoenix Moon Valley, 38, Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 0
Friday
Apache Junction at AMERICAN LEADERSHIP GILBERT NORTH
SAAW RITA WALDEN GROVE at Tucson Amphitheater
Bradshaw Mountain, 27, Flagstaff Coconino, 14
Phoenix Alhambra at PHOENIX CARL HAYDEN
Tucson Catalina Foothills, 63, Rio Rico, 29
Yuma Gila Ridge, 21, Deer Valley, 8
Douglas, 27, Empire, 14
Glendale Independence, 55, Phoenix Maryvale, 6
Lake Havasu, 55, Peoria, 7
Cottonwood Mingus, 28, Flagstaff, 15
TEMPE MARCOS DE NIZA at San Tan Valley Poston Butte
Prescott, 23, Kingman Lee Williams, 21
TUCSON MICA MOUNTAIN at Tucson Pueblo
Tucson Sahuaro, 52, Sahuarita, 0
San Tan Valley Combs, 48, Chandler Seton Catholic, 0
Snowflake, 42, Benjamin Franklin, 0
Phoenix St. Mary’s, 41, Phoenix Greenway, 14
Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, 56, Casa Grande Vista Grande, 13
Phoenix Washington, 34, Yuma Kofa, 32
Buckeye Youngker, 7, Phoenix Sierra Linda, 6
Phoenix Northwest Christian, 31, Yuma Catholic, 30
3A Conference
Thursday
Show Low, 38, Page, 6
Chandler Valley Christian, 73, Fountain Hills, 14
Kayenta Monument Valley, 56, Shiprock (NM), 13
Friday
American Leadership Ironwood, 28, Coolidge, 20
American Leadership West Foothills 56, Goodyear Dysart, 14
San Tan Foothills, 20, Florence, 17
Winslow, 13, Ganado, 6
Bullhead City Mohave, 44, Kingman, 22
PHOENIX BOURGADE CATHOLIC at Buckeye Odyssey Institute
Thatcher, 55, Tucson Palo Verde, 12
Payson, 42, Phoenix Christian, 0
Pusch Ridge, 62, Safford, 7
Mohave Valley River Valley, 49, Parker, 0
Round Valley, 42, Lakeside Blue Ridge, 12
Tucson Sabino, 55, Benson, 0
Surprise Paradise Honors, 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 13
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, 48, Tempe, 12
Mesa Eastmark, 68, Wickenburg, 6
Yuma, 52, Chino Valley, 0
2A Conference
Thursday
Whiteriver Alchesay, 48, Red Mesa, 30
Friday
Wellton Antelope at GILBERT ARETE PREP
Bisbee, 36, Tucson Catalina, 14
Phoenix Valley Lutheran, 42, Scottsdale Coronado, 0
Camp Verde, 56, Phoenix Cortez, 26
Phoenix NFL Yet at GLENDALE PREP
Globe, 12, Miami, 7
Heritage Academy Laveen, 40, Phoenix North Pointe Prep, 0
Tonopah Valley, 54, Highland Prep, 7
Holbrook, 62, Keams Canyon Hopi, 0
Chinle, 45, Many Farms, 0
Pima, 21, Morenci, 20
Tuba City, 34, Pinon, 22
Gilbert San Tan Charter, 70, San Carlos, 0
Maricopa Sequoia Pathway, 3, Eloy Santa Cruz, 0
Scottsdale Christian, 41, Scottsdale Prep, 8
Kingman Academy, 20, Avondale St. John Paul II, 15
Willcox, 55, of Tucson Tanque Verde, 6
Tombstone, 40, Chandler Prep, 32
Goodyear Trivium Prep, 57, Mountainside, 0
St. Johns, 62, Sanders Valley, 0
Madison Highland at PHOENIX VERITAS PREP
1A Quarterfinals
Friday
Well. 1 Winkelman Hayden, 82, No. 9 San Manuel, 20
Well. 4 Williams, 67, No. 5 Salome, 0
Well. 3 Mogollon, 68, No. 11 Joseph City, 19
Well. 2 St. David, 70, No. 7 Baghdad, 26