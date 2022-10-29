Week 11 Arizona high school football schedule, scores

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 11 high school football schedule and scores. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted.

6A Conference

Thursday

Gilbert Highland, 25, Phoenix Pinnacle, 0

Friday

Phoenix Brophy Prep, 33, Phoenix Desert Vista, 26

Phoenix Centennial, 30, Glendale Mountain Ridge, 17

Basha, 14, Chandler, 7

Surprise Valley Vista, 34, Yuma Cibola, 8

Laveen Cesar Chavez at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL

Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 27, Mesa Desert Ridge, 26

Chandler Hamilton, 41, of Queen Creek Castle, 14

Liberty, 53, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, 0

Mesa, 65, Phoenix North, 21

Anthem Boulder Creek, 14, Perry, 7

Queen Creek, 37, Mesa Mountain View, 7

Scottsdale Saguaro, 59, Scottsdale Chaparral, 17

Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 42, Tolleson, 0

Phoenix Thunderbird, 30, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 7

Mesa Dobson, 37, of 14th Avondale Westview

Surprise Shadow Ridge, 63, Mesa Westwood, 56

Gilbert Williams Field, 28, Red Mountain

5A Conference

Thursday

Glendale Cactus, 27, Goodyear Millennium, 20

American Leadership Queen Creek, 42, Gilbert Higley, 35

Casa Grande, 36, Mesquite, 13

Friday

PHOENIX BARRY GOLDWATER at Avondale Agua Fria

PHOENIX SOUTH MOUNTAIN at Laveen Betty Fairfax

Phoenix Camelback, 42, Tempe McClintock, 16

Waddell Canyon View, 39, Glendale Ironwood, 7

Phoenix North Canyon at GLENDALE COPPER CANYON

Vail Cienega, 36, Tucson Desert View, 26

Marana, 55, Tucson Flowing Wells, 9

Scottsdale Desert Mountain, 40, Gilbert, 21

Phoenix Horizon, 37, Gilbert Campo Verde, 19

Central, 34, Maricopa, 25

Marana Mountain View, 42, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge, 0

Paradise Valley, 42, Avondale West Point, 41

Raymond S. Kellis, 54, of 14 Avondale La Joya

Nogales, 31, Tucson Rincon University, 13

SCOTTSDALE NOTRE DAME at Mesa Skyline

Sunnyslope, 48, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, 30

Buckeye Verrado, 6, Peoria Sunrise Mountain, 0

SIERRA VISTA BUENA at Tucson

Willow Canyon, 32, Glendale Apollo, 27

Saturday

Tucson Cholla at TUCSON SUNNYSIDE, 10 am

4A Conference

Thursday

Phoenix Arcadia, 20, Chandler Arizona College Prep, 7

Buckeye Union, 31, Glendale, 7

Phoenix Moon Valley, 38, Goodyear Estrella Foothills, 0

Friday

Apache Junction at AMERICAN LEADERSHIP GILBERT NORTH

SAAW RITA WALDEN GROVE at Tucson Amphitheater

Bradshaw Mountain, 27, Flagstaff Coconino, 14

Phoenix Alhambra at PHOENIX CARL HAYDEN

Tucson Catalina Foothills, 63, Rio Rico, 29

Yuma Gila Ridge, 21, Deer Valley, 8

Douglas, 27, Empire, 14

Glendale Independence, 55, Phoenix Maryvale, 6

Lake Havasu, 55, Peoria, 7

Cottonwood Mingus, 28, Flagstaff, 15

TEMPE MARCOS DE NIZA at San Tan Valley Poston Butte

Prescott, 23, Kingman Lee Williams, 21

TUCSON MICA MOUNTAIN at Tucson Pueblo

Tucson Sahuaro, 52, Sahuarita, 0

San Tan Valley Combs, 48, Chandler Seton Catholic, 0

Snowflake, 42, Benjamin Franklin, 0

Phoenix St. Mary’s, 41, Phoenix Greenway, 14

Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro, 56, Casa Grande Vista Grande, 13

Phoenix Washington, 34, Yuma Kofa, 32

Buckeye Youngker, 7, Phoenix Sierra Linda, 6

Phoenix Northwest Christian, 31, Yuma Catholic, 30

3A Conference

Thursday

Show Low, 38, Page, 6

Chandler Valley Christian, 73, Fountain Hills, 14

Kayenta Monument Valley, 56, Shiprock (NM), 13

Friday

American Leadership Ironwood, 28, Coolidge, 20

American Leadership West Foothills 56, Goodyear Dysart, 14

San Tan Foothills, 20, Florence, 17

Winslow, 13, Ganado, 6

Bullhead City Mohave, 44, Kingman, 22

PHOENIX BOURGADE CATHOLIC at Buckeye Odyssey Institute

Thatcher, 55, Tucson Palo Verde, 12

Payson, 42, Phoenix Christian, 0

Pusch Ridge, 62, Safford, 7

Mohave Valley River Valley, 49, Parker, 0

Round Valley, 42, Lakeside Blue Ridge, 12

Tucson Sabino, 55, Benson, 0

Surprise Paradise Honors, 48, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 13

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran, 48, Tempe, 12

Mesa Eastmark, 68, Wickenburg, 6

Yuma, 52, Chino Valley, 0

2A Conference

Thursday

Whiteriver Alchesay, 48, Red Mesa, 30

Friday

Wellton Antelope at GILBERT ARETE PREP

Bisbee, 36, Tucson Catalina, 14

Phoenix Valley Lutheran, 42, Scottsdale Coronado, 0

Camp Verde, 56, Phoenix Cortez, 26

Phoenix NFL Yet at GLENDALE PREP

Globe, 12, Miami, 7

Heritage Academy Laveen, 40, Phoenix North Pointe Prep, 0

Tonopah Valley, 54, Highland Prep, 7

Holbrook, 62, Keams Canyon Hopi, 0

Chinle, 45, Many Farms, 0

Pima, 21, Morenci, 20

Tuba City, 34, Pinon, 22

Gilbert San Tan Charter, 70, San Carlos, 0

Maricopa Sequoia Pathway, 3, Eloy Santa Cruz, 0

Scottsdale Christian, 41, Scottsdale Prep, 8

Kingman Academy, 20, Avondale St. John Paul II, 15

Willcox, 55, of Tucson Tanque Verde, 6

Tombstone, 40, Chandler Prep, 32

Goodyear Trivium Prep, 57, Mountainside, 0

St. Johns, 62, Sanders Valley, 0

Madison Highland at PHOENIX VERITAS PREP

1A Quarterfinals

Friday

Well. 1 Winkelman Hayden, 82, No. 9 San Manuel, 20

Well. 4 Williams, 67, No. 5 Salome, 0

Well. 3 Mogollon, 68, No. 11 Joseph City, 19

Well. 2 St. David, 70, No. 7 Baghdad, 26