Week 11 Arizona high school football schedule, scores

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Week 11 high school football schedule and scores. All games are at 7 pm, unless noted.

6A Conference

Thursday

Gilbert Highland, 25, Phoenix Pinnacle, 0

Friday

Phoenix Brophy Prep, 33, Phoenix Desert Vista, 26

Phoenix Centennial, 30, Glendale Mountain Ridge, 17

Basha, 14, Chandler, 7

Surprise Valley Vista, 34, Yuma Cibola, 8

Laveen Cesar Chavez at TEMPE CORONA DEL SOL

Phoenix Mountain Pointe, 27, Mesa Desert Ridge, 26

Chandler Hamilton, 41, of Queen Creek Castle, 14

Liberty, 53, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, 0

Mesa, 65, Phoenix North, 21

Anthem Boulder Creek, 14, Perry, 7

Queen Creek, 37, Mesa Mountain View, 7

Scottsdale Saguaro, 59, Scottsdale Chaparral, 17

Tucson Salpointe Catholic, 42, Tolleson, 0

Phoenix Thunderbird, 30, Phoenix Trevor Browne, 7

Mesa Dobson, 37, of 14th Avondale Westview

Surprise Shadow Ridge, 63, Mesa Westwood, 56

Gilbert Williams Field, 28, Red Mountain

