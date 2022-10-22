Week 10 scores and highlights for Michiana teams

(WNDU) – Week 10 of Friday Night Football in Michiana marks the opening round of sectionals for most teams in Indiana and the regular season finale for teams in Michigan.

Here are the scores and highlights:

Class 4A Sectional 17:

Lowell 27, Culver Academy 14

New Prairie 47, Kankakee Valley 6

Class 4A Sectional 18:

Logansport 35, Wawasee 14

Northridge 33, Riley 12

48 NorthWood, 14 Washington

South Bend St. Joseph 47, Plymouth 14

Class 4A Sectional 19:

East Noble 46, Angola 22

Class 3A Sectional 26:

West Noble 26, Mishawaka Marian 14

Knox 65, Lakeland 28

Jimtown 55, Clay 0

John Glenn 24, Fairfield 7

Class 3A Sectional 28:

Tippecanoe Valley 50, Peru 0

Class 2A Sectional 33:

LaVille 51, Whiting 6

Bremen 35, Wheeler 21

Class 2A Sectional 34:

Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8

Rochester 40, Seeger 12

Class 2A Sectional 35:

Fort Wayne Luers 48, Prairie Heights 0

Churubusco 41, Central Noble 0

Manchester 36, Whitko 6

Class 1A Sectional 41:

South Central 20, Bowman Academy 12

Culver 50, North Newton 8

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

North Judson 74, South Newton 6

Class 1A Sectional 43:

West Central 28, Caston 6

Saturday Game

GLCAC North Division Championship

Grand Valley Christian (Mich.) at Osceola Grace

Edwardsburg 58, Sturgis 21

Niles 53, Dowagiac 7

North Branch 50, Three Rivers 13

Vicksburg 35, Otsego 0

Buchanan 36, Centreville 28

Portland 40, Berrien Springs 6

Constantine 37, Benton Harbor 20

Parchment 28, Brandywine 14

St. Joseph 47, Battle Creek Central 29

Portage Central 20, Lakeshore 14

Sand Creek 68, Cassopolis 6

White Pigeon 55, White Cloud 0

Watervliet 42, Allegan 10

8-Player Games

Marcellus 64, Eau Claire 24

Mendon 1, Lawrence 0 (Forfeit)

Red Arrow 60, Bangor 6

Twin City 56, Bloomingdale 6

Colon 60, Tekonsha 14

Litchfield 69, Burr Oak 28

Thursday Game

Bridgman 35, Martin 34

