Week 10 results and notes for former IU football stars in the league – The Daily Hoosier

Seven former IU football players made 53-man NFL rosters to open the 2022 season, and now 12 have been on an active roster at some point during the season.

Take a look at how they all did with our week nine recap of the Hoosiers in the NFL.

Dan Feeney (OL) – New York Jets

Feeney has played in all nine games this year, all in a reserve role. The Jets were on bye in week 10. He has played on 40 total special teams snaps on the season, presumably all on field goals and extra points.

For his six-year career, Feeney has played in 88 games with 62 starts.

Rodger Saffold (OL)—Buffalo Bills

Saffold started in a loss to the Vikings and played on 100 percent of the Offensive snaps.

Saffold has played on 97 percent of the Offensive snaps this season while starting every game.

With 169 games played and 166 starts, the 34-year-old remains the longest-tenured active Hoosier in the NFL.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (WR) – Tennessee Titans

Westbrook-Ikhine was an Offensive star for Tennessee in week 10.

He played on 77 percent of the Offensive snaps in week ten He was targeted eight times in a win over Denver and had five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

On the season Westbrook-Ikhine has 12 catches for 257 yards in nine games with seven starts. He’s played on 72 percent of the Offensive snaps He is up to 53 grabs for 766 yards and six touchdowns in his career.

Ian Thomas (TE) – Carolina Panthers

Thomas is in his fifth NFL season, all with Carolina. He has played in 75 games with 39 starts.

A starter in each of the first ten weeks, Thomas was not targeted in a loss to Atlanta. It was his second straight game without a goal. He played on 50 percent of the Offensive snaps and 31 percent of special teams.

On the season Thomas has 12 catches for 120 yards. He has 102 catches for 922 yards and four touchdowns in his career.

Nate Sudfeld (QB) – Detroit Lions

Sudfeld is in his seventh overall year in the league and first with Detroit. He served as the backup quarterback in week ten and did not see the field for the tenth straight Sunday.

Sudfeld has appeared in four games over his seven-year career.

Peyton Hendershot (TE) – Dallas Cowboys

After going undrafted, Hendershot made the Cowboys’ 53-man roster.

Hendershot had one target and no catches in 17 week ten Offensive snaps against Green Bay. He had a kick return for 18 yards and a tackle in 20 special teams snaps.

Hendershot now has nine catches for 85 yards on the season and a touchdown. He has played on 32 percent of the Offensive snaps and 60 percent of the special teams snaps.

Micah McFadden (LB) – New York Giants

McFadden earned his second start of the season in week ten.

He had two tackles in 36 (56 percent) of the Giants’ defensive snaps.

On the season, McFadden has 10 solo tackles and six assists with a sack. He has played on 25 percent of the defensive snaps, and 39 percent of the special teams snaps.

Caleb Jones (OT) – Green Bay Packers

Jones signed with the Packers from their practice squad after week one and is now part of their 53-man roster.

The Packers placed Jones on the non-football illness list six weeks ago, and he did not play this week. They haven’t dressed for game day since joining the roster.

Wes Martin (C) – Washington Commanders

Martin was called up from the practice squad in week two and played in two games in October this season. He appears to be back on the Commanders’ practice squad now.

Martin has played in 34 NFL games over his four-year NFL career.

Tevin Coleman (RB) – San Francisco 49ers

After getting called up from the practice squad, Coleman saw the field for four straight weeks. He’s been back with the practice squad only the last few weeks.

Coleman has 12 carries for 26 yards on the season to go with three catches for 44 yards and a special teams tackle.

For his NFL career, Coleman has played in 93 games and amassed 4,636 total yards from scrimmage and scored 38 touchdowns. He is one touchdown shy of Jordan Howard for the most combined rushing and receiving NFL scores by a former Hoosier.

Ryder Anderson (DE) – New York Giants

Anderson was not elevated from the practice squad for week ten. They had been called up for game day two other weeks.

The undrafted defensive end recorded his first NFL tackle in a win over Jacksonville in week seven. He has played on 11 total defensive snaps.

Jordan Howard (RB) – New Orleans Saints

Howard was called up from the practice squad to the active game day roster for the Saints for a second straight week.

He had his first and only carry of the season – for one yard – in a week ten loss to the Steelers.

For his now seven-year NFL career, Howard has carried 1,019 times for 4,362 yards and 37 touchdowns. He’s added 85 catches for 653 yards and two more scores.

Hoosiers on NFL practice squads who have not played in 2022:

Tegray Scales – LB (Cincinnati)

(Cincinnati) Raheem Layne – S (Los Angeles Chargers)

(Los Angeles Chargers) Marcelino McCrary-Ball – LB (San Francisco)

