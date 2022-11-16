Week 10 NFL recap from former Nittany Lions

We are through 10 weeks of the NFL season. That’s pretty crazy to think about. We are seeing some teams, like the Green Bay Packers, trying to keep their playoff hopes alive after an overtime win on Sunday over the Dallas Cowboys.

Other former Penn State players, like Saquon Barkley, continue to impress, playing their way into a contract extension.

In general, it was a pretty exciting week of NFL football. We started with the wild ending to the Vikings–Bills game.

Then, we made our way to Green Bay, where the Packers snapped their five-game losing streak, beating the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime. It was a game where rookie receiver Christian Watson had three touchdown receptions. However, this has also been a season for the Packers where the production of former Penn State safety Adrian Amos has not gone unnoticed.

So, how did the rest of the former Nittany Lions do this week? Let’s take a look.