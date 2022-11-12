Week 10 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay would return 25-1

The Green Bay Packers will try to avoid the longest losing streak of the Aaron Rodgers era when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday during the Week 10 NFL schedule. Green Bay matched its worst stretch over Rodgers’ career when it suffered its fifth consecutive loss, a 15-9 setback at Detroit last week. A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions while winning seven of his nine career meetings with Dallas, including a 34-24 road triumph in 2019. The Cowboys are 4.5-point favorites in the Week 10 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 10 NFL lines should you target with your Week 10 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 10 NFL Picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 10. If you successfully parlay its picks, you’d be looking at a Massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model’s Week 10 NFL Picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 10 NFL Picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Tennessee Titans (-3) to cover the spread against the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have played well on one side of the ball this season, as they are ranked second in total defense (288.4 yards) and points allowed (16.5). They’ve struggled on the other side, as they are 30th in scoring with their lowest average through eight games since 1992 (15.1 points) and are last in red-zone offense at 35%.

Denver believed it solved its quarterback problems with the offseason acquisition of Russell Wilson, but the struggles have continued. The 33-year-old Wilson is on pace to post the worst numbers of his career in a number of categories, as he has completed only 58.8% of his attempts, thrown just six touchdown passes against four interceptions and posted an 83.5 passer rating. That is one reason the Titans cover the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay Picks to make here.

How to make Week 10 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including Backing an underdog that has a chance to win outright. You can only see the model’s NFL Week 10 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model’s top Week 10 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 10 NFL best bets from a model on a 151-108 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.