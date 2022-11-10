Week 10 High School Football Primer and Broadcast Links

Welcome to the last full weekend of high school football in Connecticut. So welcome to your one-stop shop for everything you need to follow the games across the state.

It’s been a busy week here, what with the outer bands of Hurricane Nicole about to slam Connecticut with plenty of wind and rain to force administrators to drastically adjust the schedule. Most of Friday’s games have either been pushed up to Thursday, others have gone to Saturday and some of those remaining on Friday have bumped their game times to the afternoon.

Get your complete schedule, GameTimeCT staff Picks and Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles here: SPB’S AUDIBLE WEEK 10 | GAMETIMECT STAFF PICKS | WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD | Follow live updates statewide via Twitter at #cthsfb.

Games we’ll be watching include: Platt at Bloomfield, Rockville at Cromwell/Portland, North Haven at Fairfield Prep and Amity at Foran on Thursday; Barlow-New Milford, New Fairfield-Newtown and Naguatuck-Woodland on Friday; and of course No. 7 Hamden at No. 4 West Haven among many other games on Saturday.

It’s prime playoff watching season. Get the latest CIAC point standings here: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S. For scenarios on who needs what over the next couple of weeks, check out the latest MEAT GRINDER HS Football Podcast for Week 10.

Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team’s results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to [email protected] ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups.

Week 10 Broadcast Links

Unless noted, most broadcast links are NFHS NETWORK, which requires a subscription.

THURSDAY

STONINGTON AT KILLINGLY, 6:30 — WINY 1350-AM

NORTH HAVEN AT FAIRFIELD PREP, 6 — FAIRFIELD PREP ATHLETICS YOUTUBE

DARIEN AT MCMAHON, 5:30 — LOCAL LIVE

WILTON AT NORWALK, 6:30 — LOCAL LIVE

GRISWOLD AT MONTVILLE, 6

BPT CENTRAL AT LUDLOWE, 6

WINDHAM AT WEAVER, 6

ROCKVILLE AT CROMWELL, 6

LAW AT EAST HAVEN, 6

AMITY AT FORAN, 6

OSW AT WINDSOR LOCKS, 6:30

BRANFORD AT LYMAN HALL, 6:30

MASUK AT BROOKFIELD, 6:30

SIMSBURY AT EAST HARTFORD, 6:30

GLASTONBURY AT MALONEY, 6:30

BERLIN AT FLAINVILLE, 6:30

STONINGTON AT KILLINGLY, 6:30

WILBY AT ST. PAUL, 7

WOLCOTT AT WATERTOWN, 7

FRIDAY

NAUGATUCK AT WOODLAND, 3:30 — WATR 1320-AM & 97.7-FM

NEWINGTON AT HALL, 7 (WHCI YOUTUBE)

BRUNSWICK AT TRINITY-PAWLING, 6 — LOCAL LIVE

FITCH AT EAST LYME, 4

BARLOW AT NEW MILFORD, 5:30

EAST CATHOLIC AT EO SMITH, 6

NEW FAIRFIELD AT NEWTOWN, 6

BERLIN AT PLAINVILLE, 6:30

ROCKY HILL AT TOLLAND, 6:30

BETHEL AT STRATFORD, 7

SATURDAY

HAMDEN AT WEST HAVEN, 6 — WELI 960-AM & 96.9-FM | WH ATHLETICS YOUTUBE | NFHS NETWORK

XAVIER AT CHESHIRE — WJMJ 88.9-FM (Hartford); 93.1-FM (Hamden); 107.1-FM (New Haven)

STAPLES AT RIDGEFIELD, 6 — STAPLES WRECKERS YOUTUBE | WWPT 90.3-FM

SHELTON AT NOTRE DAME-WH, 6 — NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS YOUTUBE

LEDYARD AT NEW LONDON, 11 — THE DAY

GREENWICH AT STAMFORD, 11 — LOCAL LIVE | WGCH 1490-AM

ST. JOSEPH at STAMFORD, 1 — LOCAL LIVE

ST. PAUL’S AT CANTERBURY, 1:30 — LOCAL LIVE

100TH DEERFIELD AT CHOATE, NOON — LOCAL LIVE

TRUMBULL AT DANBURY, 2 — LOCAL LIVE

SALISBURY AT AVON OLD FARMS, 6

WATERFORD AT BACON ACADEMY, NOON

CHENEY TECH AT ATI, 1

SMSA AT COGINCHAUG, 1

CHESHIRE AT XAVIER, 1:30

POMPERAUG AT BUNNELL, 3

BRISTOL EASTERN AT FARMINGTON, 4:30

SHEEHAN AT HAND, 6

KENNEDY AT DERBY, 6


