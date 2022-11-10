Week 10 High School Football Primer and Broadcast Links

Sean Patrick Bowley / Hearst Connecticut Media

Welcome to the last full weekend of high school football in Connecticut. So welcome to your one-stop shop for everything you need to follow the games across the state.

It’s been a busy week here, what with the outer bands of Hurricane Nicole about to slam Connecticut with plenty of wind and rain to force administrators to drastically adjust the schedule. Most of Friday’s games have either been pushed up to Thursday, others have gone to Saturday and some of those remaining on Friday have bumped their game times to the afternoon.

Get your complete schedule, GameTimeCT staff Picks and Sean Patrick Bowley’s Audibles here: SPB’S AUDIBLE WEEK 10 | GAMETIMECT STAFF PICKS | WEEK 10 SCOREBOARD | Follow live updates statewide via Twitter at #cthsfb.

Games we’ll be watching include: Platt at Bloomfield, Rockville at Cromwell/Portland, North Haven at Fairfield Prep and Amity at Foran on Thursday; Barlow-New Milford, New Fairfield-Newtown and Naguatuck-Woodland on Friday; and of course No. 7 Hamden at No. 4 West Haven among many other games on Saturday.

It’s prime playoff watching season. Get the latest CIAC point standings here: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS MM | CLASS M | CLASS SS | CLASS S. For scenarios on who needs what over the next couple of weeks, check out the latest MEAT GRINDER HS Football Podcast for Week 10.

Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team’s results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to [email protected] ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups.