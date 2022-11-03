Week 10 college football picks, odds, lines, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This 3-leg parlay Returns 6-1

Outside of the top Matchup of the day between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia (3:30 pm ET, CBS), the Week 10 college football schedule doesn’t feature many premier games between ranked opponents. One to keep an eye on, however, is the Big 12 battle between No. 24 Texas and No. 13 Kansas State. The Big 12 landscape could change significantly with a Wildcats’ loss, and they are 2.5-point home underdogs in the latest Week 10 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook. Things get even crazier if Kansas can snap its three-game skid as a two-point home dog to No. 18 Oklahoma State.

In the Pac-12, Arizona State could also play spoiler to No. 12 UCLA if it can win at home after coming out victorious in two of its last three games. The Bruins’ lone loss this season came on the road at No. 10 Oregon, but are they a strong enough side to be included in your Week 10 college football best bets? Before locking in any Week 10 college football Picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Week 10 college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true Insider — a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread — and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 119-102 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine, including going 16-14 so far this season. Anyone who has been following him is way up.

Top Week 10 college football expert predictions

One of Sallee’s top college football Picks for Week 10: He’s predicting that No. 17 North Carolina (-7.5) covers on the road at Virginia. After a narrow 3-point win at Duke on October 15, the Tar Heels opened things up with an 18-point win at home against Pitt. UNC has one of the best quarterbacks in the nation this season in Drake Maye, who has thrown for 2,671 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games, but have done a decent job of limiting their opponents’ passing attacks. Although UVA has only yielded 192.9 passing yards per game, it ranks 73rd against the run (147.63 rushing yards allowed per game) and UNC runs for 167.63 on average. Maye is also the team’s top rusher, with 439 yards and three scores.

“Nobody is paying attention to North Carolina and I can’t quite figure out why,” Sallee told SportsLine. “Quarterback Drake Maye deserves Heisman Trophy consideration and the defense, while flawed, is no longer the punchline to a bad joke like it was earlier this season.” See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

