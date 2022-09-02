Week 1 high school football schedule
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – High school football has kicked off in Kansas, with games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for the first full slate of games of the season, to be played on Sept. 2.
City League
West at Dodge City
Heights at Garden City
Bishop Carroll at Northwest
Topeka Washburn Rural at East
Kapaun Mount Carmel at South
Southeast at North
AVCTL
Manhattan at Derby
Goddard Eisenhower at Hutchinson
Great Bend at McPherson
El Dorado at Clearwater
Chanute at Augusta
Salina South at Salina Central
Andale at Wellington
Valley Center at Newton
Winfield at Arkansas City
Rose Hill at Collegiate
Andover at Maize South
Campus at Goddard
Labette County at Circle
Mulvane at Field Kinley
Andover Central at Buhler
Maize at Topeka – Saturday, 1 p.m
Other area games
Cedar Vale/Dexter at Oxford
Trinity Academy at Sacred Heart
Argonia/Attica at Norwich
Marion at Inman
West Elk at Udall
Hutchinson Central Christian at Pretty Prairie
Learned at Pratt
Nickerson at Lyons
Ell-Saline at Moundridge
Hillsboro at Haven
Hoisington at Hesston
Belle Plaine at Douglass
South Barber at Pratt Skyline
Hutchinson Trinity at Sedgwick
Center at Burrton
Halstead at Smoky Valley
Garden Plain at Conway Springs
Sunrise Academy at Wichita Independent
Bluestem at Neodesha
Kingman at Cheney
Wichita Homeschool at Veritas Christian
Remington at Sterling
Chaparral at Medicine Lodge
Little River at Canton-Galva
Eureka at Cherryvale
Statewide
Northern Heights at West Franklin
Cheylin at Cheynne Wells
Western Plains/Healy at Rolla
Wetmore at SC Co-op
Mill Valley at Olathe Northwest
Moscow at Pawnee Heights
Bucklin at Spearville
Stanton County at Lakin
Stafford at Fairfield
Junction City at Hays
Girard at Columbus
Pike Valley at Wilson
Colby at Ulysses
Prairie View at Parsons
Spring Hill at Bonner Springs
Centralia at Valley Heights
Blue Valley at Blue Valley Southwest
Syracuse at Ellinwood
Atchison County at Valley Falls
St. Mary’s Colgan at Frontenac
Axtell at Cair Paravel
Onaga at McLouth
Maur Hill Prep at Oskaloosa
Humboldt at Fredonia
Clifton-Clyde at Hanover
Dighton at Decatur
Washington County at Doniphan West
Shawnee Mission East at Gardner-Edgerton
Deerfield at Triplains/Brewster
Erie at Caney Valley
Alma at Thunder Ridge
Elkhart at Boise City (Okla.)
Perry-Lecompton at Sabetha
Stay at Topeka Hayden
Central Burden at Sedan
Phillipsburg at Smith Center
Iola at Osawatomie
Madison/Hamilton at Hartford
Marysville at Abilene
Rock Creek at SE-Saline
Baxter Springs at SE-Cherokee
Solomon at Rural Vista
Pleasanton at Uniontown
Republic County at Minneapolis
Otis-Bison at LaCrosse
Tescott at Peabody-Burns
Louisburg at Rogers Heritage (Arch.)
Rawlins County at St. Francis
KCECA at Manhattan Eagles
Russell at Ellis
Hoxie at Trego
Shawnee Mission North at Shawnee Mission South
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley North
Southwestern Heights at Hugoton
Holcomb at Liberal
Central Heights at Council Grove
Logan/Palco at Stockton
Emporia at Pittsburg
Olathe West at Lawrence Free State
Lyndon at Lebo
Eudora at Baldwin
Cunningham at Ashland
Blue Valley West at St. Thomas Aquinas
Ottawa at Atchison
Central Plains at Ness City
St. John at Macksville
Crest at Yates Center
KC Wyandotte at Topeka Highland Park
Cimarron at Scott City
Herington at Wakefield
Clay Center at Wamego
Independence at Bishop Ward
Jefferson North at Pleasant Ridge
Santa Fe Trail at Burlington
Chapman at Concordia
Thomas More Prep at Oakley
Chase County at Frankfort
Wabaunsee at Troy
Rossville at St. Mary’s
Beloit at Ellsworth
Silver Lake at Riley County
Burlingame at Marais des Cygnes Valley
Mission Valley at Osage City
Christ Prep Academy vs. Pembroke Hill (Mo.)
KC Washington vs. KC Sumner
Norton at Plainville
Rock Hills at St. John’s Tipton
Lincoln at Slyvan-Lucas
KC Turner at Leavenworth
Lakeside at Linn
Nemaha Central at Holton
Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission Northwest
Olathe East vs. Olathe North
Meade at South Central
KC Schlage at KC Harmon
Marmaton Valley at Oswego
Sublette at Satanta
Paola at Fort Scott
Horton at Jackson Heights
Blue Valley Northwest at St. James Academy
Shawnee Heights at KC Piper
Tonganoxie at Basehor-Linwood
Wichita County at Wheatland-Grinnell
Royal Valley at Hiawatha
Goodland at Wray (Colo.)
Kinsley at Victoria
Galena at Riverton
Jefferson West at Riverside
Golden Plains at Weskan
Minneola at Kiowa County
Wallace County at Quinter
De Soto at Lansing
Hodgeman County at South Gray
Greeley County at Ingalls
Wellsville at Anderson County
Blue Valley at St. Paul
Altoona-Midway at Chetopa
Northeast Arma at Jayhawk Linn
Bennington at Goessel
Waverly at Southern Coffey County
Natoma at Northern Valley
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email [email protected]
.