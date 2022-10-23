Week 1 action sees Devin Vassell, Scottie Barnes, and Malik Beasley performing well

A look at the first week of NBA action for former Florida State stand outs:

Tuesday, Oct. 18th

Boston Celtics 126, Philadelphia 76ers 117

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele did not play (coach’s decision).

Wednesday, Oct. 19th

Detroit Pistons 113, Orlando Magic 109

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Atlanta Hawks 117, Houston Rockets 107

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest did not play (coach’s decision).

Chicago Bulls 116, Miami Heat 108

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 28:08. They scored four points. He was 2-of-6 (33.3%) from the floor, including 0-of-2 (0%) from deep. They had a pair of rebounds and a steal. They committed one turnover.

Toronto Raptors 108, Cleveland Cavaliers 105

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 32:20. They scored 15 points. He was 7-of-14 (50.0%) from the floor, including 1-of-1 (100%) from deep. He had seven assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block. They committed three turnovers.

Charlotte Hornets 129, San Antonio Spurs 102

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 28:35. They scored 11 points. He was 3-of-15 (20.0%) from the floor, including 0-of-8 (0%) from deep. He was 5-of-8 (62.5%) from the line. He had four assists, two rebounds, and a steal. They committed a pair of turnovers.

Utah Jazz 123, Denver Nuggets 102

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 24:56. They scored 15 points. He was 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the floor, including 3-of-9 (33.3%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. He had five rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Thursday, Oct. 20th

Los Angeles Clippers 103, Los Angeles Lakers 97

For the Clippers, Terence Mann played 5:35. They had a rebound.

Friday, Oct. 21 st

San Antonio Spurs 137, Indiana Pacers 134

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 33:45. They scored 23 points. He was 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the floor, including 4-of-7 (57.1%) from deep. He was 5-of-6 (83.3%) from the line. They added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Washington Wizards 102, Chicago Bulls 100

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 23:57. They scored seven points. He was 2-of-5 (40.0%) from the floor, including 1-of-3 933.3%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) at the line. They had a rebound and a block. They committed one turnover.

Atlanta Hawks 108, Orlando Magic 98

For the Hawks, Trent Forrest did not play (coach’s decision).

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Brooklyn Nets 109, Toronto Raptors 105

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 35:53. They scored 17 points. He was 7-of-14 (50.0%) from the field, including 1-of-2 (50.0%) from deep. He was 2-of-2 (100%) from the line. He had seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. They committed three turnovers.

Boston Celtics 111, Miami Heat 104

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele did not play (coach’s decision).

Utah Jazz 132, Minnesota Timberwolves 126

For the Jazz, Malik Beasley played 29:57. They scored 15 points. He was 6-of-16 (37.5%) from the floor, including 3-of-9 (33.3%) from deep. He had three rebounds and an assist.

Portland Trail Blazers 113, Phoenix Suns 111 – F/OT

For the Trail Blazers, John Butler Jr. was inactive.

Saturday, Oct. 22nd

San Antonio Spurs 114, Philadelphia 76ers 105

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell started and played 34:13. They scored 22 points. He was 9-of-14 (64.3%) from the floor, including 4-of-8 (50.0%) from deep. He had four rebounds, three assists, and a steal. They committed one turnover.

Boston Celtics 126, Orlando Magic 120

For the Celtics, Mfiondu Kabengele did not play (coach’s decision).

For the Magic, Jonathan Isaac was inactive.

Miami Heat 112, Toronto Raptors 109

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes started and played 13:14. He suffered a right ankle sprain that knocked him out of the game. They scored 11 points before his departure. He was 5-of-9 (55.6%) from the field, including 0-of-1 (0%) from deep. He was 1-of-3 (33.3%) from the line. He added two rebounds, two assists, and a block. They committed one turnover.

Cleveland Cavaliers 128, Chicago Bulls 96

For the Bulls, Patrick Williams started and played 15:31. They scored six points. He was 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the floor, including 1-of-3 (33.3%) from the perimeter. He was 1-of-2 (50.0%) from the line. They added three rebounds and a steal. They committed one turnover.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Sacramento Kings 109

For the Clippers, Terence Mann played 14:53. They scored five points. He was 2-of-3 (66.7%) from the field and 1-of-2 (50.0%) at the line. They added two rebounds and an assist.

