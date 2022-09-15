Wednesday’s (Sept. 14) girls soccer roundup: Holy Cross, Woodland cruise to NVL wins
Grace D’Amico had three goals and two assists, and Bella Milburn added two goals and two assists as Holy Cross rolled over St. Paul, 8-2, on Wednesday in Naugatuck Valley League girls soccer action.
Juliana Dane, Kaitlyn Alagno and Jenna Tracey each had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders. Kylie Dennis also had an assist. Reese Becker made seven saves.
Jocelyn Kennedy had a goal and an assist for the Falcons and Grace Peterson added a goal.
Woodland 5, Wolcott 0: Dani Celotto had two goals to lead the Hawks in an NVL game in Beacon Falls.
April Bell, Delia Kotsaftis and Siana Arjo all had a goal for Woodland (2-0), and Michaella Gasparri, Maddie Raffone, Meg Hartnett, Kotsaftis and Kyla O’Connor all had assists.
Casey Mulligan made three saves for the shutout.
Kimberly Langlais had nine saves for Wolcott (0-1-1).
Gilbert 3, Wamogo 2: Emily Arel scored two goals and Madison Tanis added a goal for Gilbert.
Marella Ursone made 10 saves for Gilbert (2-1). Shea Higgins had two goals for Wamogo (0-2) and Lynzee Ensley made 14 saves.
Housatonic 3, Northwestern 3: Housatonic had two first-half goals by Lindsey Drisdale and Lola Clayton.
Northwestern tied the game in the second half with goals by Carly Avenia and Rowan Garr.
In the second OT, Northwestern took a 3-2 lead with a goal by Ellie Boucher. Housatonic tied it up with 30 seconds left on a goal by Ellie Sanders.
Meredith Zematis had 18 saves for Northwestern (0-1-1) and Tessa Decker had 17 saves for Housatonic (1-1-1).