Wednesday’s high schools roundup: Traip shuts out Waynflete in girls’ soccer

Keira Alessi scored at the 25:43 mark to give Traip Academy a 1-0 win in girls’ soccer over Waynflete at Kittery.

Quinn McPherson had the assist for the Rangers (5-6). Lilly Stuart made 10 saves.

Ayla Stutzman finished with 10 saves for Waynflete (8-3).

CHEVERUS 1, SANFORD 0: Sophia Monfa scored a goal and Evelyn Rush made six saves as the Stags (8-3) edged the Spartans (6-5-1) at Sanford.

Sophie Olivo made four saves for Sanford.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Sarah Moore and Hayden Wienckowski scored, and Ella Giguere had two assists as the Panthers (11-0) downed the Hawks (1-10-1) at Hiram.

Brianna Eastman made nine saves for Sacopee Valley.

MARSHWOOD 7, BIDDEFORD 1: Ruby Foss and Sarah Theriault scored two goals apiece as the Hawks (11-2) cruised past the Tigers (1-11) at Biddeford.

Jadyn Eastman and Lilli Hammond also scored.

Abby Bouffard scored for Biddeford. Grace Tardif had the assist. Sarah Parks made six saves.

MT. ARARAT 2, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 1: Julianna Allen scored two second-half goals as the Eagles (8-3-1) rallied past the Broncos (3-7-1) in Hampden.

Hampden’s Olivia Airey opened the scoring on a penalty kick Midway through the second half before Allen tied the game with 21:39 left and got the winner with 11:47 to go. Islah Godo Assisted on her first goal and Ella Bergeron the second.

Kaleigh Lennon made seven saves in goal for the Eagles, and Broncos keeper Logan Daigle had six.

LEAVITT 4, MORSE 1: Kylee Spugnardi, Heather Mousseau and Ali Dening each scored a goal in the first half as the Hornets (7-5) beat the Shipbuilders (2-8-2) in Turner. Madi Dutil picked up an assist on Mousseau’s first-half goal. Jalee Boucher scored Leavitt’s fourth goal on a penalty kick in the second half. Winning goalie Alexia Chaloux made seven saves. Shea Brochu scored for Morse.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, ST. DOMINIC 2: Kailee Morin, Abby Roy, Alaynah LeBlond and Tessa Ferguson scored as the Seagulls (8-4) raced to a 3-0 lead and downed the Saints (1-8-1) at Lewiston.

Sarah Davis made six saves for the win.

Natalie Brocke scored both goals for St. Dom’s. Anna Theriault finished with 10 saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 7, POLAND 0: Grace Gray scored six goals as the Capers (10-2) cruised past the Knights (3-10) at Cape Elizabeth.

Abbie Homicz had a goal and an assist. Kaitlyn McIntyre, Lulu Stoecklein and Meghan Conley each had an assist.

BOYS’ SOCCER

DEERING 3, WESTBROOK 1: Ethan Fisher, Alberto Lucas Bayata and Haytham Ramadan scored as the Rams (9-2-2) rolled past the Blue Blazes (3-6-3) at Westbrook.

Jason Shackley scored for Westbrook. Jason McCarthy made seven saves.

CHEVERUS 4, SANFORD 3: James Baur scored two goals and two assists as the Stags (5-4-3) edged the Spartans (1-11-1) at Portland.

Luca Colinet and Collin Plalum also scored for Cheverus.

Joel Morrison, Cole Adawadkar and Gavin Hebler scored for Sanford.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, NOBLE 0: Josue Guerrero had two goals and an assist to lead the Red Riots (10-3) past the Knights (0-13) at North Berwick.

Joey Hanlon, Ben Morin and Jayden Kim also scored.

THORNTON ACADEMY 6, MASSABESIC 0: Jeremiah Gomez had two goals and two assists as the Trojans (6-5-1) cruised past the Mustangs (0-12) at Saco.

Harris Stoddard, Justus Kemmplemann, Vasco Conclaves and Lorenzo Dorizotto also scored.

