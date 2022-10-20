Wednesday’s high school roundup: Westbrook rallies for 4-3 boys’ soccer win

Hamza Nabi had two goals, Ryan Stone had three assists and Westbrook rallied for two goals in the final five minutes to beat Bonny Eagle 4-3 Wednesday in a boys’ soccer game at Westbrook.

Nabi got the winning goal for the Blue Blazes (5-6-3) when he headed in a throw-in from Stone with under two minutes remaining. Rodolphe Matonga tied it at 3 a few minutes earlier after kicking in a loose ball in front of the goal.

David Kakhuba headed in a long throw-in from Stone in the opening minutes and Nabi headed in a long kick from Stone later in the first half for a 2-0 lead.

Lucas Drinkwater had all three goals, including two on penalty kicks, for the Scots, who scored three straight goals in the second half.

BREWER 2, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Andrew Hodgins’ Winner in overtime gave the Witches (9-4-1) a win over the Windjammers (8-5-1) in Camden.

Braden Carr added a goal in the first half for Brewer.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BRUNSWICK 4, MT. ARARAT 0: Alexis Morin scored a pair of goals as the Dragons (12-0-2) topped the Eagles (9-4-1) in Brunswick.

Hannah Lay and Kynli Van Leer each added a goal for Brunswick. Sophia Morin had nine saves.

Kayleigh Lennon turned away 16 shots for Mt. Macaws.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. DOMINIC 3, WELLS 0: Emily Andrews scored two goals and Chloe Beauchesne chipped in with an unassisted goal to help give the Saints a win over Wells in Wells.

Maia Cote made two saves for the Saints.

