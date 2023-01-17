Wednesday’s game against Northwestern postponed

Iowa’s game against Northwestern that was scheduled to be played on Wednesday will be postponed, multiple sources indicated to 247Sports. Northwestern has been playing with an eight-man rotation for the past few weeks and are now dealing with several injury issues and COVID.

Iowa has been one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten, winning its last four games. The Hawkeyes are about to enter a difficult stretch and were hoping to get one more home game in before back-to-back road games against Ohio State and Michigan State.

Wednesday was going to be “Chris Street Remembrance Day.” Thirty years ago, former Hawkeye Chris Street died in an automobile accident (Jan. 19, 1993). BTN will debut a one-hour special on how Chris Street’s life and Legacy continues to impact the Hawkeye basketball family following Wednesday night’s game (10 pm CT).

Update from UI:

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern that was scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten on rescheduling options. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled.

Iowa (12-6, 4-3) Returns to action on Saturday at Ohio State. Tipoff is slated for 1:01 pm (CT) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

BROADCAST NOTE

The Chris Street special one-hour documentary that was scheduled to debut on Big Ten Network following Wednesday night’s Hawkeye basketball game will now be shown immediately following the Ohio State/Nebraska men’s basketball game on Wednesday at approximately 8 pm (CT). Following the documentary, the network will re-air the classic Michigan-Iowa basketball game from Jan. 31, 1993.

