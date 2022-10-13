Wednesday’s college roundup: USM women win ninth straight in soccer

Catriona Gould scored with 3:13 remaining in the game as the University of Southern Maine won its ninth straight in Women’s soccer, topping Plymouth State 1-0 on Wednesday at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Julia McKenna and Gaby Panagakos each had an assist for the Huskies (12-1, 5-0 LEC). Bre Atwood made nine saves to shut out the Panthers (5-6-2, 1-3-2).

CENTRAL MAINE CC 4, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 1: Alison Noniewicz scored two goals, and Kate Blouin and Kaitlyn Baker added one each as the Mustangs (2-0, 2-0) cruised to a win over the SeaWolves (0-2, 0-2) at South Portland.

Mackenzie Farnham scored for SMCC. Grayson Soldati made five saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 6, DEAN 0: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone, Lelia Weir, Nikki Sheehan, Madison Michaud, Sydney Gallop and Tatum Hancock scored as the Monks (5-7, 5-3 GNAC) rolled past the Bulldogs (1-8-3, 0-7-2) at Standish.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 9, COLBY-SAWYER 1: Austin Ward scored five goals to power the Monks (9-3-1, 8-1-0 GNAC) past the Chargers (5-7-3, 2-4-2) at New London, New Hampshire.

Ethan Emata chipped in with two goals. Gus Ford and Gracie’s Mukwa also scored.

SOUTHERN MAINE 0, PLYMOUTH STATE 0: Hayes Estrella made 10 saves for USM, and Nicolas Cornejo made four stops for Plymouth State as the Huskies (3-4-5, 0-3-2 LEC) and Panthers (4-5-3, 1-3-2) played to a scoreless tie at Gorham.

FIELD HOCKEY

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, COLBY-SAWYER 3: Maya Waryas scored three goals and Abbie Jacques had the winner in overtime to lift the Monks (9-6, 6-2 GNAC) over the Panthers (9-4, 5-2) at New London, New Hampshire.

Kassidy Collins made two saves. Lauren Wilkinson finished with four stops for Colby-Sawyer.

TUFTS 3, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Mia D’Angelo scored two goals and Rachel Scrivanich added one as the Jumbos (9-3) rolled past the Nor’easters (7-7) at Medford, Massachusetts.

Kate Lindmark scored for UNE. Lyndsay Pych 12 clays.

FOOTBALL

GEORGIA: Former Georgia Coach Vince Dooley has been released from a hospital after being treated for COVID-19.

Georgia announced that Dooley, 90, was released from an Athens-area hospital on Monday following a “mild case” of COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

Dooley said in a statement he plans to attend No. 1 Georgia’s Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday and participate in a planned book signing.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Coach John Calipari says on social media that Consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee.

Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post what knee will be treated. The school did not have specifics on how long Tshiebwe will be out. The Coach said he sat the 6-foot-9 senior forward for Saturday’s practice for a knee issue and again on Monday. Tshiebwe pushed to participate in Sunday’s pro day workout before NBA Scouts in what Calipari described as “an unbelievable performance.”

Tshiebwe was named Associated Press national Player of the Year and collected every major award. The Democratic Republic of the Congo native averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game as a junior.

The Wildcats open against Howard on Nov. 7.

MEMPHIS: Memphis has finalized an extension keeping Coach Penny Hardaway under contract through April 2028.

Hardaway is 84-43 in his four seasons at his alma mater since being hired in March 2018. He has four straight 20-win seasons, won the 2021 National Invitation Tournament title and ended the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament drought at eight years with a berth last March. The Tigers won 22-11.

