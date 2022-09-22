Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Scott volleyball Downs Brossart; Lightning, rain cancels girls soccer games

The Scott Eagles (17-5) opened 37th District action with a convincing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (12-9).

Scott had four aces, 33 kills, 12 blocks and 69 digs overall. Freshman Milyn Minor had two aces, five blocks, 14 digs and 13 kills with senior Makaylah Mitchell putting together 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Brooke Balsley had three blocks and senior Audrey Griffin had 22 digs.

“It was back and forth pretty much all three sets for both teams,” he said Andrea Sullivan, Scott head coach. “It was a battle. I think we’re both kind of evenly matched. We both have big middles and both have a solid outside hitter. I think we just pass the ball a bit better than them. Defensively, I think we did a good job picking up balls.”

Scott saw a number of contributions from many players. Senior Laine Morman had 14 digs.

“I have to give it to our blocking,” Morman said. “Our blocking does a good job taking away zones away so our defense is capable of getting to lines, reading where hitters are going to hit and being able to read blocks.”

Brossart had 30 kills, 11 blocks, 30 assists, 82 digs and eight aces. Sophomore Corrine Blackburn had nine kills and five blocks with the senior setter Savannah Seiter recording 23 assists. Junior defensive specialist Maddie Kremer had 26 digs and sophomore Kate Neltner had 21 digs and eight kills. Senior Open Thomas had 13 digs and four blocks with junior Jessica Keller Landing four aces.

Scott plays host to Ryle (10-6) on Thursday at 7 pm Bishop Brossart plays in the Cake Classic at Highlands over the weekend.

More Volleyball

Simon Kenton 3, Beechwood 2

The Pioneers (10-11) edged the Tigers (11-9) by an 18-16 score in the decisive fifth game in a non-region game.

Simon Kenton won the first two games 25-15, 29-27 before Beechwood won the next two by 27-25, 25-14 scores. The Pioneers have gone 10-3 after starting the season 0-8 against solid competition.

Both teams play in holiday tournaments over the weekend. Simon Kenton plays in the Kentucky Challenge at different sites starting with Defending 11th Region Champion Great Crossing (15-5) at 5:30 pm Beechwood plays in the Cake Classic at Highlands starting Friday.

Other Volleyball Scores:

Newport Central Catholic 2 (26-24, 25-18), Ludlow 0

St. Henry 3 (25-20, 25-22, 25-18), Sycamore (Ohio) 0

Dixie Heights 2 (25-12, 25-21), Villa Madonna 0

Dayton 2 (25-11, 25-19), Covington Latin 0

Girls Soccer Cancellations

Weather forced the cancellations of several games including Simon Kenton at Notre Dame, Cooper at Ryle, Newport Central Catholic at Walton-Verona, Bishop Brossart vs. Holy Cross, Ludlow at Boone County, Campbell County at Beechwood, and Lexington Catholic at Dixie Heights.

Girls Soccer Scores

Calvary Christian 1, Dayton 1

Gallatin County 3, Bellevue 0

Sacred Heart 4, Conner 0

Scott 4, Holmes 0

Villa Madonna 1, Pendleton County 0

Boys Soccer Score

Cincinnati McNicholas 4, Newport Central Catholic 0