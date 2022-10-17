Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Soccer Edition
The Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer team has moved up to the No. 2 team in the country, per United Soccer Coaches. It’s the first time the program has ever been ranked in the top-2 in school history. Last week the team was the No. 3 ranked team and this week even received a first place vote.
The Wildcats boast an 8-0-2 record and are one of six unbeaten teams in the current Top-25, including No. 1 Washington, No. 3 Duke, No. 6 Portland, No. 13 Xavier and No. 22 Dayton.
Here is how the Top-25 rankings fall this week.
1 Washington
2 Kentucky
3 Duke
4 Marshall
5 Syracuse
6 Portland
7 Maryland
8 Denver
9 Stanford
10 Wake Forest
11 Louisville
12 Vermont
13 Xavier
14 SMU
15 Ohio State
T-15 Cornell
17 Lipscomb
18 Clemson
19 Charlotte
20 Akron
21 Missouri State
22 Dayton
23 UNC Greensboro
24 Tulsa
25 Duquesne
The Wildcats have wins over Belmont, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, then-No. 10 Louisville, then-No. 21 Lipscomb, Seattle and the University of Illinois Chicago. Their two ties this season have come against then-No. 7 Marshall and then-No. 20 Tulsa.
Kentucky is scheduled to host No. 22 Dayton Tonight at 7 PM in Lexington. They’ll then round out their schedule with a trip to West Virginia, home match vs. Coastal Carolina, trip to Indiana, home match vs. Old Dominion and a regular season finale at South Carolina.
