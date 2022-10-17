Wednesday Headlines: Kentucky Men’s Soccer Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s soccer team has moved up to the No. 2 team in the country, per United Soccer Coaches. It’s the first time the program has ever been ranked in the top-2 in school history. Last week the team was the No. 3 ranked team and this week even received a first place vote.

The Wildcats boast an 8-0-2 record and are one of six unbeaten teams in the current Top-25, including No. 1 Washington, No. 3 Duke, No. 6 Portland, No. 13 Xavier and No. 22 Dayton.

Here is how the Top-25 rankings fall this week.

1 Washington

2 Kentucky

3 Duke

4 Marshall

5 Syracuse

6 Portland

7 Maryland

8 Denver

9 Stanford

10 Wake Forest

11 Louisville

12 Vermont

13 Xavier

14 SMU

15 Ohio State

T-15 Cornell

17 Lipscomb

18 Clemson

19 Charlotte

20 Akron

21 Missouri State

22 Dayton

23 UNC Greensboro

24 Tulsa

25 Duquesne

The Wildcats have wins over Belmont, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, then-No. 10 Louisville, then-No. 21 Lipscomb, Seattle and the University of Illinois Chicago. Their two ties this season have come against then-No. 7 Marshall and then-No. 20 Tulsa.

Kentucky is scheduled to host No. 22 Dayton Tonight at 7 PM in Lexington. They’ll then round out their schedule with a trip to West Virginia, home match vs. Coastal Carolina, trip to Indiana, home match vs. Old Dominion and a regular season finale at South Carolina.

Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam, Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs all end concert together singing “Paradise” Maybe my favorite concert ever What a day — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 12, 2022

Did anyone make it out to the concert last night?

Oscar Tshiebwe to undergo minor knee procedure – KSR

Calipari says it’s not a big deal, though.

Draymond Green fined, not suspended; will play Friday – ESPN

Should they have been suspended?

UK may need to speed up their offense when they fall behind – Vaught’s Views

Kentucky has one of the slowest pre-snap offenses in the country.

LOOK: Kentucky Basketball unveils new away uniforms – KSR

What are your immediate thoughts?

Yordan Alvarez hits 3-run walk-off HR as Astros win Game 1 – ESPN

What a comeback.

Stoops appreciates atmosphere fans create at Kroger Field – Vaught’s Views

Kroger Field has been packed so far this season.

Plenty of top-ranked recruits plan to visit UK for Big Blue Madness – KSR

This is a pretty significant list.

Yankees cruise to Game 1 win after Gerrit Cole Escapes jam – ESPN

Guardians just couldn’t capitalize on offense.