WEDNESDAY GOLF, VOLLEYBALL RESULTS | WCCS AM1160 & 101.1FM

BOYS GOLF

Indiana High nipped Penn Trafford by only three strokes yesterday, 199-202 at the Indiana Country Club. Indiana raised its record to 9-4 and handed the Section leader, Penn Trafford, its second loss of the season. Indiana’s Harrison Martineau and PT’s Nick Turowski shared medalist honors with one under par 35s. Martineau started the day hot with an eagle on number one. Trevor Todd shot a 38 for Indiana, and Adam Cowburn had a 39. Caden Force shot 40. Gabe Nettleton shot 47. Force and Cowburn were the difference for Indiana, picking up six strokes over the final three holes to erase a deficit and secure the win. Indiana is back at it this afternoon at the Country Club with another section game, against Norwin.

River Valley lost a close match with Kiski Prep, 241-246 at the Mannito Golf Club. River Valley’s Jeremy Reed was medalist with a 40, four strokes better than Kiski Prep’s Sebastion Wrightman. The Panthers other scores were a 46 by Jake Pynos, Bryson McDowell’s 51, Cole Stuchal’s 53, Golden Fridley’s 56, and Shawn Knupp’s 65.

GIRLS GOLF

The Indiana girls dropped their match with Connellsville, 207 to 241 at the Indiana Country Club. Connellsville’s Gabby Miller was medalist with a 46. Indiana’s scores were unusually high, as the course was undergoing its fall fairway aeration. Emily teacher shot a 57 to lead Indiana, Madison Apjok had a 58, and Peyton Scott and Izabella Slagle shot 63s.

Ligonier Valley downed River Valley, 214-227 at Chestnut Ridge. The Rams’ Amanda Woods led the way with a 49. River Valley’s Ava Perischetti shot a season-best 55.

VOLLEYBALL

Marion Center took down Cambria Heights in straight sets, 25-14, 25-20, and 25-9. The Stingers are 4-1 while the Highlanders fell to 2-5. MC won the JV match, 25-23 and 25-22.