Wednesday football: A goal in both halves of all three League Cup matches tonight, NOW 4/1 with William Hill

THE LEAGUE CUP continues Tonight with six more teams competing to reach the quarter final stage.

William Hill are offering punters boosted odds for each game to have a goal in both halves, which can now be claimed at 4/1!

1 Goal in both halves of Wednesday’s EFL Cup games | 4/1! Credit: Getty

Goal in both halves of Wednesday’s EFL Cup games | 4/1!

Similar to last night, there will be three Premier League sides locking horns with lower league opposition.

Brighton – who will be without Alexis MacAllister for obvious reasons – make the trip to face League One Charlton.

While Nottingham Forest have a Tricky tie at high Flying Championship side Blackburn.

Manchester United are also back in action and they host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Will the class tell in the three games, with goals aplenty?

WILLIAM HILL: GET £30 IN FREE BETS*

EFL Cup boost Wednesday’s games – William Hill Charlton vs Brighton Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest Man Utd vs Burnley A goal in both halves of all three games

was 10/3

NOW 4/1

All customers can claim

Click here to access this boost WILLIAM HILL: GET £30 IN FREE BETS*

If you think so, a goal in both halves at a boosted 4/1 can be backed by clicking here.

That’s up from the usual price of 10/3!

It’s available to new and existing William Hill customers too.

New to William Hill? Why not take advantage of their excellent sign-up offer while you’re at it.

New customers who register HERE* and stake £10 will be rewarded with £30 in free bets.

Your opening punt could go on this boost and if the geese do fly in either side of half time, you’ll win £50 and the free bets!

If it doesn’t, you’ll have the consolation of £30 to use on the up and coming feast of football domestically!

WILLIAM HILL: GET £30 IN FREE BETS*

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS – BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 is 13.04.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook. Further terms apply. Begambleaware.org.