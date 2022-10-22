Wedding argument at Pennsylvania golf course reportedly ends with man driving car into creek fronting 17th green | This is the Loop

We’ve seen a lot of different reasons for cars maurading across Earth’s precious, finely manicured fairways over the years. Intentional vandalization, being chased by brain-eating zombies, Shooter McGavin told me to do it, so on, so forth. But here’s a new one. A man attending a wedding at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic, Pennsylvania recently parked his car in the creek fronting the club’s 17th green following a fight with his wife. According to reports, the man’s wife got out of the car and walked onto the golf course following their disagreement. They pursued in the family’s Chevy sedan, eventually plunging over the rock outcropping into the hazard below like so many Titleists before him.