Weber State Women’s basketball loses at Tarleton; volleyball season ends in Kansas | News, Sports, Jobs

Tarleton State drained six 3-pointers in the second quarter alone and that cushion was enough to outlast Weber State Women’s basketball, who returned to the road this week with an 86-69 loss Tuesday night.

The Texans (5-2) got 31 points, nine rebounds and six assists from guard Teresa Da Silva, who hit five 3-pointers and shot 14 of 16 from the free-throw line.

Tarleton won that second quarter 25-11 and ultimately made 12 3-pointers for the game.

Forward Daryn Hickok led Weber State (4-5) with 28 points, adding five rebounds and three assists while shooting 9 of 13. Jadyn Matthews added 10 points and seven rebounds. WSU had one 3-pointer, made by Nakilah Johnson.

The game saw a whopping 48 fouls whistled and 64 free throws attempted, with both teams going 26 of 32 from the foul line.

Weber State next plays at North Dakota on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL FALLS IN NIVC

Weber State volleyball (17-12) ended its season Sunday in Wichita, Kansas, where it fell in a five-set loss to Drake in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Wildcats worked to a 2-1 lead before dropping the final two sets in a 21-25, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-7 decision for Drake.

Dani Richins had 18 kills and Emma Mangum added 11. Baylee Bodily was involved in 13 blocks, and Kate Standifird totaled 43 assists and 22 digs.

