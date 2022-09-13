Weber State Women’s basketball finalizes 2022-23 schedule; men’s schedule notes | News, Sports, Jobs

Weber State Women’s basketball again Returns most of its production from the previous season and the Wildcats will face off against several in-state foes at the Dee Events Center.

WSU released the 2022-23 schedule Tuesday, which features home games against Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley and Utah Tech. Seattle U also travels to Ogden.

The Wildcats will also be well-traveled with road games at Boise State, Omaha, Tarleton State and North Dakota.

WSU will participate in a multi-team event on Thanksgiving weekend at Providence College in Rhode Island. The Wildcats will play Bryant, host Providence, and Hartford over three days.

The Wildcats enter the 2022-23 season with head coach Velaida Harris at the helm for her fifth season. WSU went 10-19 last season, with a 6-14 conference mark that included five losses of four points or less and two more losses in overtime.

The full Women’s basketball schedule is listed at the end of this story.

TWO NEW ‘CATS

WSU Women’s basketball also recently announced two additions to the roster.

Taylin Smith, a 5-foot-6 combo guard, is a sophomore transfer from UNLV. She was an all-state first team player and conference player of the year at Liberty High School in Beaverton, Oregon. She signed with UNLV and appeared in 10 games for the Rebels last season. She’ll join a guard line that lost Aloma Solovi and Kori Pentzer to graduation.

Amelia Raidaveta is a 6-foot-4 Australian that could bring additional strength to an experienced frontcourt for the Wildcats, and Anchor the post when Seniors Jadyn Matthews, Daryn Hickok and Emma Torbert move on.

MEN’S SCHEDULE NOTES

Event Organizer BD Global Sports made official the men’s basketball multi-team even long-reported by the Standard-Examiner, which had tentatively been called the Vegas Championship.

Weber State will participate in the Vegas 4 event Nov. 21-23 at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. It’s a new facility and its first public events were the 2022 Big West Conference basketball tournaments.

WSU will play UC Riverside on Nov. 21, Abilene Christian on Nov. 22 and Wright State on Nov. 23.

Additionally, of the final three openings on the schedule, one will come on the road against one of the Big West schools that play football as the Big Sky Conference helps line up basketball games for Big Sky schools against Cal Poly and UC Davis. The Wildcats are also expected to play two Division II teams at home in nonconference play, along with Utah Tech.

Along with the neutral-site Vegas 4, WSU plays a road-heavy schedule that includes games at BYU, Utah State, Washington, Colorado State, Tarleton State and Cal Baptist.

FULL WOMEN’S SCHEDULE

Times will be determined later. All WSU home games and Big Sky Conference games will stream on ESPN+.

Nov. 13: at Boise State

Nov. 16: at Omaha

Nov. 19: vs. Utah Valley

Nov. 25-27: Providence MTE

December 1: vs. Utah State

December 3: vs. Seattle

December 6: at Tarleton State

December 10: at North Dakota

December 17: vs. Utah Tech

December 20: vs. Utah

December 29: at Northern Colorado

December 31: at Northern Arizona

Jan. 7: at Idaho State

Jan. 12: vs. Montana

Jan. 14: vs. Montana State

Jan. 19: at Portland State

Jan. 21: at Sacramento State

Jan. 26: vs. Idaho

Jan. 28: vs. Eastern Washington

February 4: vs. Idaho State

February 6: vs Northern Arizona

February 9: at Montana State

February 11: at Montana

February 16: vs. Sacramento State

February 18: vs. Portland State

February 23: at Eastern Washington

February 25: at Idaho

February 27: vs. Northern Colorado

March 4-8: Big Sky Tournament; Boise, Idaho

