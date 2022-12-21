Weber State Hires Mickey Mental As Head Football Coach

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats have announced that former Offensive Coordinator Mickey Mental has been named the program’s 12th head coach.

Weber State announced the move on Tuesday, December 20.

Excited to announce Mickey Mental as the new head Coach of Weber State football! 📰 – https://t.co/ucHycq0zxg#WeAreWeber @mmental7 pic.twitter.com/XC1uOjpFYn — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 20, 2022

“I’m very, very grateful for the opportunity to be the next head coach at Weber State,” Mental said. “I want to thank Dr. Mortensen, Tim Crompton and the rest of the Weber State administration. I want to thank the current staff for their support and look forward to working with them. We have a tremendous group of players and staff that make this a special place. I feel very Blessed and honored to be the next Coach here and can’t wait to hit the ground running.”

Mental joined Weber State in February of this year when he was hired by Jay Hill to be the Wildcats offensive coordinator. Mental led WSU to a 10-3 record and Nationwide top-25 offense. Weber State Was eliminated in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

“Coach Mental is a great selection to help Weber State continue to win on the field and in the classroom,” said WSU President Brad Mortensen. “He will build on the success we’ve had over the past decade, while continuing to ensure that our student-athletes are successful in all facets of their lives. He knows our players and coaches, and the key factors that have contributed to the successful culture of this team. I’m excited to see the direction Coach Mental takes the program.”

About Mickey Mental

Prior to joining Hill’s staff, Mental spent two seasons as the head coach at Notre Dame College, a Division II school in South Euclid, Ohio. Mental coached with Notre Dame for 11 seasons prior to becoming head coach.

As head coach, Mental led the Falcons to a 16-2 record.

A message from our new head Coach Mickey Mental! Let’s go @mmental7!#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/aKVBtci2pA — Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) December 20, 2022

During Mental’s second season leading the program, Notre Dame finished second in the country in rushing yards per game, third in points per game, fifth in total offense and seventh in first downs.

Mental Fills Jay Hill’s Shoes

Mental replaces Jay Hill who left Weber State after nine seasons as head coach and was the all-time leader in coaching wins.

“Weber State is very lucky to have Mickey Mental as the new head coach,” Hill said. “They did a phenomenal job last season with our offense. I was very impressed with him through the interview process when I was looking for an Offensive Coordinator and I know he will fit the program and fit the players. I’m super excited about the future of Weber State football knowing that they have a phenomenal coaching staff intact that will do great things moving forward.”

Follow @bpreece24