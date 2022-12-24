Weber State basketball: Serbian guard Nemanja Sarenac commits to WSU over Stanford, BYU | News, Sports, Jobs

Weber State men’s basketball took down undefeated Utah State on Monday just as administrators were finalizing the promotion of Mickey Mental to head football coach, leading to Wednesday where Mental would be officially introduced and football coaches started signing players to national letters of intent for the early football signing period.

In the middle of one of the busiest three days of notable events in recent Weber State memory, WSU men’s basketball secured an important bit of news for its future Wednesday as well. Skilled guard Nemanja Sarenac announced his commitment to Weber State on Instagram.

“I am happy to say that I have committed to D1 Weber State University,” his post reads.

Sarenac is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard and a native of Serbia. He will graduate in the 2023 class after two seasons at Hoosac School in New York. Hoosac is an international sports academy that competes in the New England prep school conference that hosts Brewster Academy and several other top such academies.

It’s a name only hardcore recruiting hoopsheads would know. Sarenac has no recruiting profiles or ratings online, after all. But a Weber State Coach recently traveled to remote Hoosick, New York, to see him play and secured his services over offers from Stanford, BYU, Yale and SMU.

After a 29-point performance late in his junior season that gave Sarenac a 25-point-per-game average over his last five games, Brandon Goble of JUCO Advocate wrote on Twitter: “Nemanja is one of my favorite players in the 2023 class. 6’5 combo guard with elite shooting. Was with him in person in Serbia this summer. Will be a high level D1 player and is a high high level character kid.”

CBB Europe, a Twitter account that tracks basketball prospects from Europe, wrote about Sarenac in February: “Clear cut D1 Recruit with remarkable scoring chops and grades. Killer spot up & off movement shot, ability to pull up, sound ball handling skills, off dribble Attacker with either hand.”

Sarenac is Weber State’s second commitment for the 2023 class. He joins another 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Europe in Viljami Vartiainen of Finland, who committed and signed with the Wildcats during basketball’s early signing period in November.

