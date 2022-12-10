Webb’s Mize named state Coach of the Year for volleyball

December 9—OXFORD — There are 106 2A high schools in the NC High School Athletic Association, but just one is home to the state Volleyball Coach of the Year: JF Webb.

Warriors head Coach Lisa Mize earned the award after leading the Warriors in the fall to their second straight conference title and the second round of the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.

Under the direction of Mize, senior outside hitter Courtney Williams was named the Northern Lakes Athletic Conference Player of the Year, while junior libero Chapman Burnette was tabbed as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Six of the 10 members on the Webb roster earned all-conference honors, thanks in part to the work and effort of the second-year coach.

Mize, who has been a teacher across Vance and Granville County for 29 years, took over four games into the 2021 season. Despite going winless in the four outings prior to her tenure, she knew they were capable of something special from her first practice with the team.

“They had the talent. They just needed the right mindset and momentum,” said Mize. “I had to get to know them on a personal level and just let them know that I trust them. I was going to respect them and they were going to respect me back.”

As a mother to two daughters, Mize understood how to motivate and get the best out of her teenage group.

“You have to know teenage girls to coach them. You can’t just make a plan and go do it,” said Mize. “You have to look at what’s behind each girl and see what makes them special.”

Her relationship with her girls went beyond the Xs and Os and transcended the 60-by-30 foot court she coached on every day.

Mize was happy with their 16 wins on the season and the accolades that came with it. However, the most important thing for her, their growth as people, could not be measured by any number or statistic.

The respect and admiration was a two-way street in Oxford, as Mize was unknowingly nominated by her team and presented with the Honor at Webb’s end-of-the-year banquet.

What she thought was an appreciation gift from the group of 10 girls turned out to be an appreciation gift from 105 other volleyball coaches across the state.

“When I won it, at first it was a shock,” said Mize. “It just meant the world to me and it warmed my heart.”

However, perhaps the true indication of the impact Mize had was what happened after the Awards ceremony.

Her phone lit up, flooded with messages from her team, not discussing volleyball or their season, but discussing life.

“After we had the Awards banquet, my phone kept ringing and it was the players thanking me for what I had done,” she said. “Tears were rolling down my face because that’s what it’s all about.”

Seeing her players blossom into even better people was worth more than any win or award could bring. As much as her team was appreciative of and thankful for their coach, she couldn’t hold back the gratitude and impression they had left on her.

“These girls mean the world to me,” said Mize. “The respect they showed me and the confidence they had in me meant the world. I will never forget this team or this year.”

For half of the roster, they will never step foot on the court under the direction of Mize again, as they move on following graduation in June.

Their relationship as a Coach and player may be no more, but their relationship as people will last a lifetime.

“I know that I will still be in their lives after this,” said Mize. “It’s the kind of relationship where when they get married, I better get an invitation.”