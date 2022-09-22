Webb Simpson, US Golf Team look to extend winning ways at Presidents Cup :: WRALSportsFan.com

— The US Golf team is 11-1-1 all time versus the Internationals in the Presidents Cup. This year in Charlotte, the Americans are fighting to make sure they don’t go down as the second American team to ever lose this event or the first to lose on American soil.

The LIV Golf Tour adds an element to the equation at Quail Hollow this week. The PGA tour has banned players who play in the Saudi-backed league. The Americans are missing Dustin Johnston but it really hurts the Internationals who are missing British Open Champion Cam Smith and several other top players.

However, Raleigh native Webb Simpson doesn’t believe the missing players will hurt the international team.

Simpson is a captain’s assistant this year for the US Team. However, he was a player in the Cup in 2019 when the International team was leading heading into Sunday. So he knows how dangerous they could be this year in Charlotte.

“I think you’re going to see the international team continue to produce better players,” Webb said on Wednesday. “I don’t know the future, I don’t know what’s going to happen, but it certainly seems like (The Presidents Cup is) starting to become more competitive. Even if we do have a great year where we play great.”

If you want another reason to like the Americans this weekend, Simpson literally lives on the course at Quail Hollow. He downplayed the significance of his course knowledge today as he joked he’s been more of a flag holder and raker. Regardless of his role, the players love having a younger guy out here that can relate.

“Webb has been one of my favorite guys on tour,” said US player Tony Finau. “I’ve known him for a long time. Played on a few of these (Presidents Cup) teams together, so it’s cool to have him in the locker room.”

Players even had great things to say about UNC great and team Captain Davis Love III. Xander Schauffle said he creates such a chill and relaxed vibe and the younger players really appreciate that.

Round one begins Thursday.