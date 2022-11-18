Webb Simpson Hits Hole In One With Ryder Cup Captain Watching

Webb Simpson produced a moment of magic at the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour as he bagged a hole-in-one for the fourth time in his career while playing alongside the current USA Ryder Cup captain.

Simpson, 37, sent a high drawing hybrid soaring into the Sea Island sky in a Windy Georgia, before it dropped and took two bounces before disappearing into the cup on the 215-yard par-three third hole on the Plantation Course.

