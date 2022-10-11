Weaver continues Lansing volleyball tradition – Leavenworth Times

BY DEREK WILEY

When describing the Lansing volleyball program, senior Skylar Weaver kept coming back to the same word – “tradition.”

“I always watched Lansing volleyball and I loved the tradition,” said Weaver last Saturday, on her way to Newman University in Wichita to see her older sister, McKinzie, play volleyball.

The trip to Newman served multiple purposes. Not only did Weaver get the opportunity to watch her sister, the starting setter for the Jets, she was also visiting what could become her future home.

The Younger Weaver is currently considering Scholarship offers from five schools – Newman, East Tennessee State, Winthrop, Missouri-St. Louis and Missouri S&T.

“Obviously, I want to play in college,” Weaver said. “Right now, I’m trying to formulate what I want to do and who I want to play with. I like my options.”

Weaver could play with her sister at Newman or with one of her best friends – 2022 Lansing Graduate Caitlin Bishop at Missouri-St. Louis.

As an 11-year-old at Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Weaver won a Junior National Championship with Bishop.

The two continued to play volleyball together through middle and high school, winning the 2021 Class 5A state championship at Lansing last year.

Weaver could also take her own path at Division I programs East Tennessee State and Winthrop.

“I just want the family environment and obviously, I would like to play,” Weaver said. “I like winning. I don’t want to lose. I want a winning team.”

Weaver would continue the annual tradition of Lansing volleyball players signing with colleges, including five from last year’s state championship squad.

“It’s been hard not having them here and not playing with them,” Weaver said. “My expectations are really high because I’ve been playing with them my whole life and I’m not used to losing. Definitely, they made a really big impact in my life.”

With so much turnover from last year’s team, which also included the loss of head Coach Lindsay Zych to Bishop Miege, Weaver wasn’t sure what to expect this season.

“I’m really happy with our performance because my expectations were low at the beginning because I was thinking this is a brand-new team,” Weaver said. “The coaches (Kim and Jason Jones), I’m really thankful for them coming in because they’re both really busy.”

Entering the week, the Lions were 23-5 overall and No. 4 in the 5A East Sub-State Standings. In the United Kansas Conference, Lansing finished 7-1 to place second in the UKC behind only Seaman.

“There’s no drama on this team,” Weaver said. “We just tie together and we all get along. I knew we weren’t going to be bad. But now that I know how we play, my expectations are high and I’m trying to keep on the tradition of winning.”

While Weaver has played outside all four years of high school, she is being recruited as a libero, a position she has played on her club teams since the age of 14.

“Obviously, it’s the coaches’ decision where they want to put me and me playing outside is what’s best for the (Lansing) team,” Weaver said. “Every year it’s hard. At the beginning of the year, I haven’t hit. I don’t have the time.

“It’s with every setter, too. Me and Caitlin have known each other forever and when I got back into it, it took a while for her to set me and for me to connect with her.”

Entering this week, Weaver is second on the Lansing team with 203 kills to go with 25 aces and 194 digs.

The Lions have just two more weeks remaining in the regular season before the sub-state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Lansing has reached the state tournament eight straight seasons. Along with last year’s state title, the Lions placed second in 2020 and third in 2019 and 2018.

“The tradition just keeps it alive,” Weaver said. “We know that Lansing volleyball has been good for a long time. The community pushes us to be better.”