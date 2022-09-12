Weather Forces Abandonment of Navy-Towson Soccer Match

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Torrential downpours throughout the entire first half of Sunday night’s Navy-Towson Women’s soccer match rendered the playing field at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility hazardous and unplayable to the extent that the referees declared the competition a “no-contest” during the Halftime intermission. During the 45 minutes of play between the Mids (3-2-3) and the Tigers (5-1-1), the footing was tough to come by for players on both sides and in multiple instances passes and shots were grabbed and stopped by puddles.

Statistically, Towson outshot Navy through the first half, 5-4, although the Mids had a slight 2-1 edge in shots on goal. Navy’s first and most dangerous scoring opportunity came in the 20th minute when Amanda Graziano (So., Middlebury, Conn.) hit an in-swinging corner kick that slipped through the Towson goalkeeper, Riley Melendez’ hands and a chaotic scene broke out in the six-yard box, though the visitors were able to Sweep away the ball at the last moment.

Mattie Gallagher (Jr., Gilbertsville, Pa.) did her part to make sure the first half was scoreless as she stopped Phoebe Canoles’ point blank shot on goal in the 25th minute.

After Sunday’s no-contest, Navy will now turn its attention to Patriot League play. First up for the Mids will be a Friday night Showdown with the Bucknell Bison at 7 pm at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility. The Bison are the Defending Patriot League Champions and went 3-3-1 during non-conference play this season.