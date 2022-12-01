Weary Michigan State basketball can’t keep up with Notre Dame, 70-52

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — All of the hyper focus, all of the enthusiastic energy, all of the necessary grittiness. Nowhere to be found.

And on the final day of a November to remember, Michigan State basketball put together a performance to forget.

Notre Dame blitzed the 20th-ranked Spartans from the outset Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, dialing in from deep and taxing MSU’s already weary legs in a 70-52 thrashing in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

“I didn’t think anybody did a very good job, from our coaches to our players. … So we could use the excuse that we’re tired. I really don’t think that has anything to do with not getting back in the beginning of the game or the things that we went through,” Coach Tom Izzo said. “I think they smashed us in the mouth. They deserved what they got. They played harder than we did.”

Cormac Ryan scorched the nets from outside in the first half, finishing with 23 points to help the Irish (6-1) build a 23-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish. JJ Starling added 14 points, Dane Goodwin 12 and Nate Laszewski added nine points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame.

Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan celebrates during the first half on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in South Bend, Indiana.

The Irish shot 50% from the floor and made 11 of 26 from 3-point range, including eight from deep in the first half.

“I think our focus was really good. I think our energy was really good,” Ryan said. “And, listen, it’s a big game. Guys rise to the occasion. And we wanted it bad.”

AJ Hoggard 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting to lead MSU (6-2), which last won at Notre Dame on Feb. 5, 1975, and Wednesday was just the second at the Joyce Center since that game. Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser each scored 12 but made just 9 of 26 shots between them, while Hauser and Mady Sissoko combined for 15 of MSU’s 29 rebounds.

