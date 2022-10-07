Wearable Golf Technology deWiz Closes Series B Round of Nearly $4M

Basketball Hall of Fame point guard and current Brooklyn Nets head Coach Steve Nash has co-founded a new fitness app called Block Training that’s based on workouts designed by the two-time NBA MVP and his performance coaches.

Block Training offers both live training and on-demand sessions to $9.99 monthly subscribers, largely targeting adults seeking to continue recreational participation. The training content—for which Nash collaborated with Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini and personal performance Coach Yohei Arakaki—seeks to help users through all cycles of fitness and competition: training day, recovery day and game day. Activities are broken into 45-minute blocks.

At launch, Block support programs for 11 disciplines, including 10 sports (running, soccer, basketball, volleyball, cycling, lacrosse, golf, tennis, pickleball and Australian rules football) and another category simply called “life.”

Nash met his Block co-founder, Kit Hawkins, while playing rec soccer in Los Angeles. They developed the app to serve the more than 60 million Americans who play sports at least once per week, although they cite a stat there is a 35% decline in activity after the age of 35, with injury as a leading factor. Nash is also an Investor in Nex Team, the company that made the SportTechie Award-winning HomeCourt smartphone-tracking app, which started with basketball and added soccer, as well as Active Arcade, which encourages activity by making one’s body the game controller.