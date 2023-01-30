‘Wear A Heart – Get Some Art!’ at Spectrum Gallery; show opens Feb. 11

RACINE — The public is invited to “Wear a Heart” to Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2000 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, and get a free piece of art! (One per person, while supplies last.)

This annual show opens on Feb. 11 at 11 am and goes until 4 pm You will be able to choose from drawings, paintings, prints (some are matted/framed), ceramics, sculpture, and more!

Besides the giveaway art, Spectrum Gallery artists have artwork on the walls and displays that are based on the many facets of Love, with many for sale. If you come into the gallery without a heart, the “Heart Police” will promptly give you one so that you can get a free piece of art! The hours for this show are: Saturdays and Sundays 11 am – 4 pm, by Serendipity (just come on in) and by calling 262-634-4345 to schedule an appointment.

About Spectrum School of the Arts and Community Gallery

Spectrum Gallery, a non-profit organization is dedicated to helping artists by providing an alternative, nonjudgmental gallery and empowers artists to choose their own work for exhibition. For more information on other exhibits, classes, and events, call the above number or visit the Spectrum Gallery website.

