Weakley no longer Worthington Christian boys basketball Coach

For the first time in more than two decades, Kevin Weakley will not be on the bench coaching boys basketball at Worthington Christian this winter.

Weakley, a 1994 graduate and former standout player at the school, guided the Warriors to a 383-161 record in 22 seasons.

He has also served as athletics director since the 2006-07 school year.

In a message sent Sept. 16 to the families involved with basketball at the school, Weakley said he plans to remain athletics director for the rest of the school year but he would no longer coach the Warriors.

“Sadly, my time as Coach at the school has come to an end,” his message said. “School leadership believes it is a conflict of interest for me to both coach and serve as the Athletic Director. While difficult news to hear, (my wife) Anne (Weakley) and I want to be submissive towards the decision and start focusing our attention on the future and what God has planned for our family moving forward. Next spring, I will begin searching for a job at the high school or college level that allows me to continue coaching.”

