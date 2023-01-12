‘We will keep moving towards our 2053 net zero emission goal’: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended Thursday the “R&D and Innovation Breakthrough” coordination meeting held in Ankara’s Çankaya.

Addressing the “Target 2053 Net Zero Emission” event, the president made remarks on the levels Turkey has achieved in the science and technology field, touching upon long-term policies.

”We used to hold meetings of the Science and Technology Supreme Council regularly to plan our long-term science and technology policies. We were personally chairing these meetings, which are held periodically twice a year,” the president said.

Citing that the “Century of Türkiye” is beyond an ordinary political discourse but a century-long project, President Erdoğan noted, ”We have not stayed on our goals that were achieved 20, 15, 10 years ago, but we have gone beyond in many areas. Our success in the defense industry, which is the locomotive of science and technology, is the most important proof of this.”

”In the same way, we encounter new outputs of science and technology activities spread over the 81 provinces of our country every day,” he continued.

”We shape our 2053 vision around green development initiatives which are of concern both to other countries and Turkey. Our vision, built upon green development, will be guided by science and technology. To achieve this, we will head towards our goal of net-zero emissions in 2053, through efficient use of our resources and through supporting research and development and innovation,” the president proceeded.

Noting that in the coming period, the country will effectively evaluate its companies, especially TÜBITAK (Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye), ”which have serious knowledge in this regard,” Erdoğan said. “We will personally follow the research, development and innovation steps that will be carried out within this framework.”

”Only in this way can we ensure the high contribution of science and technology to our economy,” he concluded.