“We were just missing a goal but overall the performance was good,” Ange Postecoglou

Mixed emotions this morning after staying up to watch the Sydney Super Cup match last night. Celtic were excellent, maybe looking slightly vulnerable at the back on occasion, and the Champions League weakness of being wasteful in front of goal returned with a vengeance. Both Kyogo and Liel Abada are the players ruefully reflecting on how they failed to hit the back of the net.

And once again Ange has something of a blind spot when it comes to utilizing the vastly experienced James Forrest who once again used the limited minutes afforded to him to set up the best chance of the night for Abada to tap in to an empty net…

“We were just more like ourselves, we were aggressive when we needed to be and we were decent when we had the ball and we were aggressive when we didn’t have it and that was a lot better,” Ange said afterwards, clearly much happier with the performance.

“I think some of the boys had acclimatised now and I could see in training and on the pitch that they were much better and more like themselves. We were just missing a goal but overall the performance was good.

“I wouldn’t say it was disappointing. I was disappointed there weren’t any goals for the fans but the performance was decent and I thought we dominated the game,” The Celtic manager said in Sydney as reported by Football Scotland.

“We were just missing a goal and we missed some great chances and their keeper pulled off some good saves. I think that was much more like us in terms of our general play and laying out football. I was just disappointed there weren’t any goals for the supporters but in terms of our performance, I was happy.”

When asked by The Celtic Star earlier this year about Celtic touring Japan that was something that Ange Postecoglou was very positive about and last night he certainly wasn’t discounting a future return to Oz too.

“I am not really the sentimental type. We got the job done here with Australia and it was a great night. You kind of move on from those things and always look ahead. It has been great to be back home and just brilliant to see the support we have had.

“This is the third time now that the club has been here in the near/distant past. The club realizes that its reach is global and in every part of the world there are Celtic supporters.

“You have got to share the love around and we may go to other areas first.”