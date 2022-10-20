‘We were all screaming and yelling’

Video captured by Alison Mastrangelo of WSB showed Gilbert doing some version of the Griddy and while it wasn’t quite as polished as Justin Jefferson’s or Ja’marr Chase’s but it still brought a smile to many Bulldogs.

“For me, especially a guy from Georgia, I was excited for him to score his touchdown,” Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith said. “We all wanted him to do the Griddy because he came from LSU. Man, I was just excited to see him get out there and see him get in there knowing what he’s been through, all his struggles and stuff, just being able to for him to get refocused and logged back in on something he loves.”

The redshirt sophomore tight end was mobbed both on the field and once again on the sidelines. They finished the game with two receptions for 16 yards. It was the first two receptions of his Georgia career.

He first stepped away from the team in August of 2021 for personal reasons. They eventually returned to the team in January of 2022, going through spring workouts with the team. He was one of the stars of G-Day, catching two touchdown passes in the spring scrimmage.

As spring turned to fall though, Gilbert once again took a step back. Just prior to the start of the season, he was passed on the depth chart by Oscar Delp. He played in the first two games of the season, but prior to the game against Vanderbilt, the Samford game was the last time Gilbert took a snap in the game.

They did travel with the team to Missouri, although they didn’t dress out. Gilbert has been day-to-day at times this season but at the moment he seems locked in.

Making matters more difficult for Gilbert is that he’s playing in what is probably the best tight end room in the country. Brock Bowers’ Credentials are well established. Darnell Washington has taken a clear step forward, having a career day against Vanderbilt as well.

“I feel like in our tight ends room, everyone wants to see everyone else succeed. When I see Darnell out there making plays, I’m just jacked up on the sideline or celebrating with him. It’s always good to see our other tight ends do good,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “It was awesome. We were all fired up on the sideline. We were all screaming and yelling. It was really awesome to see him (Arik Gilbert) score.”

Going forward, Gilbert is going to have to continue to work to carve out a bigger role on this Georgia team. As Saturday showed, there are a lot of people in his corner on the Georgia team who are rooting for him to do so.