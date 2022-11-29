We Support Hands4Hope LA on this Giving Tuesday – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Let’s support our North Hollywood youth nonprofit Hands4Hope LA on this Giving Tuesday.

Lydia Floyd is the founder of the non-profit organization Hand4Hope LA, a group founded in 2000 that provides after-school and single-parent resource programs for North Hollywood and the surrounding East Valley communities. Hands4Hope LA provides support to at-risk youth ages 8 to 18 from low-income, predominantly minority households to improve their quality through free STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) based after-school programs, low-cost academic summer camp., and semi-annual single parent resource fairs.

Let’s help them with their existing programs, as well as their expansion efforts in 2023.

“We are adding more teen classes, both at our main site as well as in Van Nuys. By partnering with Strength United, The Refugee Children’s Center and other agencies, we are expanding our college and career classes, as well as starting to work with older teens and young adults (18-24).”

Their exciting three-year LA County grant from the “Care First” program (Measure J funding) provides vital funding for this teen program expansion. However, they still need to raise additional funds to hire more staff to give their teens the one-on-one care they need. They are creating a technology lab and they need skilled staff who can help ther teens step into the future.

“Our summer Counselor-in-Training program includes our teens in a comprehensive work readiness program. We are excited to include new teens next summer for our youth-at-work program.”

