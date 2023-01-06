‘We still wonder about the motive’ say victims of ‘Spine Collector’ literary crime spree

The prime suspect for a literary crime spree that involved mass identity fraud and attempts to Steal hundreds of unpublished manuscripts, including the work of authors such as Margaret Atwood and Sally Rooney, is expected to accept charges in a US court on Friday, ending a years -long scandal that has baffled Investigators and spooked Publishers around the world.

US government Lawyers have told victims of a prolific scammer dubbed the “Spine Collector” that Filippo Bernardini, 29, will plead guilty to wire fraud, the New York Times reported.

Mr. Bernardini, formerly an employee at Publishing house Simon + Schuster, was arrested by the FBI in New York last January.

The agency claimed the Italian national had “impersonated, defrauded, and attempted to defraud, hundreds of individuals” and “obtained hundreds of unpublished manuscripts” over a period of five years.

The hearing in Manhattan on Friday could bring closure to an Enduring Mystery that has disrupted the literature industry, including some of its most celebrated names, as the Spine Collector’s many victims adapted to the Threat and worked to expose their tormentor.

The scammer impersonated agents, publishers, authors and literary Scouts – who seek early access to new literature for potential buyers – to obtain manuscripts that ranged from the work of unpublished authors to Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, the sequel to her bestseller The Handmaid’s Tale.

The novelist herself has described “concerted efforts to steal the manuscript”.

Literary Scout Catherine Eccles, of UK agency Eccles Fisher Associates, was among the victims.

“It was very unsettling, especially when you personally became a target,” she told i .

“We had situations where emails in our names were being sent to our clients, trying to get them to release manuscripts.”

Emails from the scammer showed they used the technique of slightly altering names of well-known institutions to create convincing addresses, such as substituting ‘m’ for ‘rn’ to create an account ending @penguinrandornhouse.com. They also created websites using the same sleight of hand.

The FBI alleges that Mr. Bernardini “registered more than 160 fraudulent Internet domains” and employed hundreds of false identities.

Emails also showed detailed knowledge of the Publishing industry, including commonly-used acronyms, and release schedules for different markets. The sender targeted Publishers in a range of jurisdictions in native languages ​​from Icelandic to Korean.

The tone was often cordial, such as in expressing concern for recipients during the pandemic.

But it could turn nasty after rejections. One email to a Swedish Publisher that refused to send a manuscript said: “Hope you die of the coronavirus.”

Amateur and media investigations were unable to reveal the culprit, and threw up a further mystery: the motive.

Manuscripts that were Stolen were still released by Publishers or had little value anyway, and there was no sign of them being leaked or sold. No ransom notes appeared.

With no evidence of financial motive, other theories spread from Russian hackers to a frustrated Writer aiming to Steal ideas.

The Mystery became a fixation within the literature industry, says Catherine Mork, a rights manager at Swedish Publisher Norstedts, one of the scammer’s targets.

“For many years, everyone speculated freely about how many people were involved – if it was organized in some way, if it was troll factories or hacker republics or anything,” she says.

“We still wonder about the motive.”

The arrest of Mr. Bernardini came as a surprise for many within literature – some had identified their own suspects and passed names to reporters.

The Italian had worked in several low-level positions in Publishing and also as a translator, with a grasp of several languages.

Simon + Schuster suspended Mr. Bernardi after his arrest and said it was “shocked and horrified” in a statement.

There is relief inside the industry that a traumatic episode could soon be over. But there are also lasting effects.

Mrs Eccles says that Publishers have heightened security around new Releases and are now loath to release copies to international partners for translation until English-language versions are released, leaving less time for the process, and literary Scouts are treated with more suspicion.

For Mrs Mork the effect is partly psychological.

“The industry is built on good faith, it’s about relationships and trust, and suddenly you can’t trust anyone,” she says.