“We should see each other as rainbows” Chilean born artist Dasic Fernandez first US Solo show debuts in Wynwood

MIAMI – Dasic Fernandez’s work has graced the walls, streets, and buildings of cities and towns around the world, including an Incredible 98 thousand square foot floor painting in Saudi Arabia.

The 28-year-old Chilean-born artist started painting soon after he discovered hip hop music at age 13.

“And then when I discovered hip-hop, I discovered graffiti. It was like being in the street and art together, it was a perfect combination for me,” said Fernandez.

Later, he went back to school to study architecture, making sure his work on buildings can be seen properly.

Six years ago he was asked by the Mayor in Santiago to brighten up a dull street. The result? A completely colorful Transformation of the neighborhood.

“And we ended up creating a pedestrian walkway that has artistic intervention, but it’s actually functional too and the project became so successful that it’s become permanent,” said Fernandez.

Fernandez is no stranger to South Florida. He’s done a lot including a mural on a downtown Miami building for the 2020 Super Bowl. He also created a wall at Wynwood Walls called “All Fighters Go To Heaven.”

For the first time, Fernandez is making his US Solo show debut inside the Goldman Global Arts Annex at Wynwood Walls. The exhibit is called “Lightness of Being: A Love Story.”

Lisa Petrillo visited the gallery on set-up day and asked him how he felt about debuting his first solo show in Miami.

“It means everything to me. I feel at home here at Wynwood Walls and this gallery. So it’s kind of like we’re family already,” he said.

It’s a vibrant and boldly colorful collection of original paintings focusing on the human form.

“This is actually my girlfriend. She is my muse,” he said pointing to a colorful painting of a woman’s head.

There is playfulness in his art, happiness, lightness, and even some pain.

“You can’t experience happiness if you don’t feel pain. You can’t really measure it,” he said.

When it comes to the colorful faces in all of his work, they have a special meaning.

“You can see the characters, they have no skin color. It’s just all the colors together and that’s how I see people and that’s how it should be. We should see each other as Rainbows full of color,” said Fernandez.

He hopes people will be inspired by his work and treat one another better.

“To me, it was necessary to put all this body of work together, as an explosion of colors in life and celebration. Tell everyone that we are all part of the same creation, that we are special but everyone is special, and we are all part of the same pattern in life,” he said.

“The Lightness of Being: A Love Story” will be on display at the gallery from September 23rd through November 15th.