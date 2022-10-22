‘We should go back to true literature’, says Bhyrappa

The number of teachers teaching ‘true literature’ has come down in Universities as they are all confined to different theories, opined novelist SL Bhyrappa.

Speaking after inaugurating a two-day Hoysala Sahityotsava in Hassan on Saturday, he said.tThe history of literature goes back to the Vedas. “Vedas are the first texts of literature. Upanishads are full of stories, which deal with values. And, the essence of literature is to explore values”, he said.

“Literature can analyze the changes in our lives and values, understand them and make others understand the same. Literatue cannot do anything more than this”, they said.

The teachers in Universities speak of Rebellion or casteism while teaching literature. “Literature cannot eradicate poverty. To alleviate poverty industrialization is necessary”, he said.

Stressing the need for returning to true literature, he said, “We should go back to Kavya Meemamse (poetics). The writing should include rasa, dhwani and ouchitya. The true Readers are aware of all this. They cannot be misled”, they said.

Pradhan Gurudutt presided over the Inaugural ceremony. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, poet BR Lakshmana Rao, Writer Jogi, Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi, Parishat’s Hassan unit president HLMallesh Gowda and others were present.

Writers, poets, critics from different parts of the state are taking part in the program.