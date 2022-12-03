We should be grateful that LIV Golf happened

The Hero World Challenge is a great opportunity for PGA Tour players to sum up their impressions and discuss key issues. Tiger Woods held a meeting to discuss fighting LIV Golf, as he has done on several occasions in the past.

Jon Rahm, one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, commented on one of the changes introduced by the tour. Without LIV Golf, he believes that such changes would not have been possible. “I mean, I think on this side of things we should be thankful that LIV happened.

I don’t know if those changes would have happened if LIV wasn’t in the picture. So to an extent, yeah, we should be thankful”. – Rahm said, as quoted by golfmonthly.com In spite of the fact that the chances of coexistence are small, Jon Rahm is an optimistic person who believes that collaboration is still possible.

It is difficult to be optimistic considering the current situation between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. “Like I said, on this side a lot of the changes we owe to the appearance of LIV. I don’t think it’s a bad thing.

I just hope the negative, Let’s say, feel that this whole thing has, right, the animosity goes away. I don’t think there needs to be a lawsuit, I don’t think each side needs to be saying anything negative about each other.

If you want to try to coexist, coexist.”

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf

As part of Greg Norman’s announcement, several influential players are set to arrive. Jon Rahm has responded to Rumors of his ‘potential’ arrival at LIV Golf.

“When I’m doing my schedule, when I’m practicing and I’m getting my things done, money is not really on my mind. If it was, I probably might have gone to LIV, right? If money is your goal , that’s clearly the path to go down.”