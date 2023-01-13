We ranked every PGA Tour course—from best to worst Courses
There are plenty of reasons why a course is selected to host a PGA Tour event beyond its architectural merits. Of course, the layout must sufficiently test the best players in the world, but the regional market, logistics and history all play important roles in Landing a tour event as well.
That said, it’s no secret the tour travels to many of our country’s finest courses. Of the 38 events played in the United States during the 2022-’23 PGA Tour season, 17 are currently ranked on at least one of Golf Digest’s national rankings—America’s 100 Greatest, Second 100 Greatest and 100 Greatest Public.
In this collection, we rank the 38 US courses across 19 different states that will host a PGA Tour event this season, based on the scores from our 1,900 course-ranking panelists. You’ll likely find a few surprises in our top five courses—three of which will host a major championship this year. (This list only includes events played in the US—there are nine international events scheduled this season.)
You might be surprised how the Architectural merits of a layout don’t always align with the Prestige of the tour event played there. Our panelists evaluate courses on seven scoring criteria, ranging from Shot Options and Layout Variety to Conditioning and Aesthetics.
See the collection below to learn more about each course and read reviews from our course-ranking panelists, all arising from our new searchable course database, Places to Play, which features course reviews, experts’ opinions and star ratings.
1. Augusta National Golf Club (Masters Tournament)
2. Pebble Beach Golf Links (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am)
Editor’s Note: Courses such as Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore courses, which are not the main host courses of the tour, were not included in this list. Read our experts’ reviews of Spyglass Hill and MPCC’s Shore course here.
3. Muirfield Village Golf Club (The Memorial Tournament)
4. Los Angeles Country Club: North (US Open)
5. Oak Hill Country Club: East (PGA Championship)
6. The Riviera Country Club (The Genesis Invitational)
7. Congaree Golf Club (The CJ Cup in South Carolina)
8. TPC Sawgrass: Stadium (The Players Championship)
9. Olympia Fields Country Club: North (BMW Championship)
10. Quail Hollow Club (Wells Fargo Championship)
11. East Lake Golf Club (Tour Championship)
12. Kapalua: Plantation (Sentry Tournament of Champions)
13. Harbor Town Golf Links (RBC Heritage)
14. Colonial Country Club (Charles Schwab Challenge)
15. Sea Island: Seaside (The RSM Classic)
16. Torrey Pines Golf Course: South (Farmers Insurance Open)
17. PGA West: Stadium (The American Express)
18. Austin Country Club (WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play)
19. Sedgefield Country Club (Wyndham Championship)
20. TPC Southwind (FedEx St. Jude Championship)
21. TPC San Antonio: Oaks (Valero Texas Open)
22. TPC Deere Run (John Deere Classic)
23. Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge (Arnold Palmer Invitational)
24. Innisbrook Resort: Copperhead (Valspar Championship)
25. PGA National Resort & Spa: Champion (The Honda Classic)
26. Waialae Country Club (Sony Open in Hawaii)
27. TPC Craig Ranch (AT&T Byron Nelson)
28. Tahoe Mountain Club: Old Greenwood (Barracuda Championship)
29. Keene Trace Golf Club: Champion Trace (Barbasol Championship)
30. TPC Scottsdale: Stadium (WM Phoenix Open)
31. TPC Summerlin (Shriners Children’s Open)
32. Silverado Resort: North (Fortinet Championship)
33. TPC Louisiana (Zurich Classic of New Orleans)
34. TPC River Highlands (Travelers Championship)
35. Detroit Golf Club: North (Rocket Mortgage Classic)
36. The Country Club of Jackson (Sanderson Farms Championship)
37. TPC Twin Cities (3M Open)
38. Memorial Park Golf Course (Cadence Bank Houston Open)
