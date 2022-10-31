“We panicked, but my goal helped” – Super Eagles star is turning in a masterclass in Derby win

The Nigeria international was the Hero for the Slavists on the day he became a Centurion in Prague

Super Eagles Winger Peter Olayinka is pleased that his goals proved crucial in powering Slavia Prague to the Derby win away to Bohemians 1905 at the weekend.

In his 100th league game for Slavia, Olayinka smashed in a brace and added another assist to guide the Slavists to a fine 4-1 win in the Vršovice derby.

Slavia Prague started the Encounter on the wrong foot when Roman Květ opened the scoring for Bohemians 1905 in the second minute.

But Olayinka calmed the visitors’ nerves with the equalizer a minute later, allowing Slavia to go on and score three more goals.

After the match, Olayinka noted, “The match was cool, good for us. We panicked a bit when they scored, but we turned it around. I think my goal helped us turn it around.

“After it, everyone understood what we had to do – work even harder. In the end, we managed it and got three points.”

Fans support crucial – Olayinka

Olayinka did not hide his enthusiasm for the traveling Slavia Prague fans, insisting their support was key to the club’s fifth win in the bounce.

“It is important for us to see that they are behind us,” the Ibadan-born Winger said.

“They push us to the limit of our possibilities. When we see them, everyone knows that we cannot disappoint and we have to win every game for them. We are happy and glad that they came to support us.”

After a wobbling start to the campaign, Slavia are back to form, firing on all cylinders.

The Green-and-Whites have risen to second on the league table, and Olayinka is delighted with the camaraderie between his Slavia mates.

“Our team spirit is back! You can see that everyone is ready and focused,” the 26-year-old confessed.

“They understand the importance of winning for the team and for the fans. The mood in the cabin is very good now. We will do what we do best.

“Now we just have to focus on the remaining games; we have to win them to keep our concentration and winning streak and be ready for the winter.”

In 100 league appearances for Slavia Prague, Olayinka has recorded 26 goals and 14 assists.