WE/OURS/US by the Vietnamese American Society for Creative Arts and Music

WE/OURS/US—to put it colloquially, HOMES ARE US—is VASCAM’s first Collaboration with FAR Center for Contemporary Arts for a special exhibition that combines physical and digital presentation of art works by Hùng Việt Nguyễn and Ann Phong. Finding inspirations in landscapes of Vietnam and the US, Hùng creates surreal and provocative images. Ann dwells on past memories and current political, cultural and environmental issues to inch her dreamy and poignant personal sphere. As first-generation Vietnamese Americans, both have found HOME in their art and in SolCal.

On View: Thursday November 3rd – Saturday November 5th

Gallery Walk Opening Reception: Friday November 4th, 5 pm – 8 pm – Featuring live music, singing and dancing.

Kids and Parents Workshop with Ann Phong

Saturday November 5th, 11 am

Closing Reception and Artist Talk featuring Ann Phong.

Saturday November 5th, 6 pm – 8 pm

