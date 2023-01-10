We Need Diverse Books Announces 2023 Walter Dean Myers Award Winners

Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers, illustrated by Jeff Edwards, and Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement by Angela Joy, illustrated by Janelle Washington, won in the teen and Younger Readers category, respectively.

We Need Diverse Books has announced the winners and honor titles for their annual Walter Dean Myers Awards.

Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers, illustrated by Jeff Edwards, won in the teen category. Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement by Angela Joy, illustrated by Janelle Washington, won the Younger Readers category.

In the teen category, All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir and The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes were Honor titles. In Younger Readers, two titles were named Honor books: Star Child: A Biographical Constellation of Octavia Estelle Butler by Ibi Zoboi and The Last Mapmaker by Christina Soontornvat.

The Walter Awards Ceremony and Symposium will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, DC. The event will begin at 10:30 AM, is open to the public, and will be live-streamed.

Read the full press release below.